Milwaukee Leads the Way with Spacious Homes

× Expand Photo by Michael Burmesch Sears house interior Inside the South Milwaukee Sears house

In a recent study conducted by storage provider StorageCafe, Milwaukee emerges as the best city for homeowners seeking spacious dwellings without stretching their budgets. The city's expansive homes, coupled with an urban allure, make it a prime destination for those yearning for ample indoor living space.

Size Matters

Milwaukee's took first in the realm of residential space, with a median home size which averages 2,440 square feet. For comparison, this is almost twice the living area afforded to homeowners in Chicago. Milwaukee ranked top amongst the 50 largest cities in the United States that were analyzed.

While Milwaukee excels in indoor dimensions, its outdoor spaces tell a slightly different tale. The city ranks 14th among the smallest yards, with lot sizes hovering around 5,840 square feet. Despite this modest outdoor space, Milwaukee's indoor offerings more than compensate for any limitations in the yard.

A decade-on-decade analysis of Milwaukee's real estate landscape reveals significant shifts. Over the past 10 years, lot sizes in the city have undergone a substantial reduction, shrinking by 28%. In sharp contrast, the dimensions of actual homes have expanded by 7% during the same period. The synergy between expanding living quarters and evolving lot dimensions showcases Milwaukee's adaptability in catering to the modern homeowner's needs. Across the nation, the average size of homes has contracted by 4% over the past decade, settling at around 2,299 square feet. Simultaneously, lot sizes have dwindled by 8%, with the typical lot now spanning 8,891 square feet.

One of the most alluring facets of Milwaukee's real estate landscape is its affordability. With a median home price just shy of $200,000, the city stands out for economic accessibility amidst a backdrop of soaring housing costs nationwide. The shrinking dimensions of both homes and lots stand in stark contrast to the soaring costs of homeownership. The average price of a new home has witnessed a staggering 70% surge since 2013, underscoring the ever-growing financial challenges faced by prospective homeowners.

With expansive homes, urban appeal, and budget-friendly prices, Milwaukee stands as a hidden gem when it comes to harmonizing modern living desires with real-world constraints. You can read the full report from StorageCafe here.