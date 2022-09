Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson Proclaims ‘Santiago Calatrava Day’ Friday, September 16, 2022

The Milwaukee Art Museum held a press conference on Wednesday, September 14, welcoming back Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava for the 20th-anniversary celebration of the opening of the Quadracci Pavilion.

Guest speakers included Marcelle Polednik, the Donna and Donald Baumgartner Director of the Milwaukee Art Museum; County Executive David Crowley; and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Johnson, proclaimed Friday September 16, 2022 as ”Santiago Calatrava Day” in recognition of Calatrava’s significance to the city of Milwaukee over the past two decades.

In celebration of Santiago Calatrava Day, Polednik, invites everyone to the Museum to enjoy free admission on September 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.