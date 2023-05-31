MKE Tech Week Transitions to Milky Way Tech Hub

× Expand Image via Milky Way Tech Hub WI Tech Month

The MKE Tech Hub Coalition announced a move aimed at amplifying Wisconsin's tech scene by incorporating Milwaukee Tech Week into the broader scope of WI Tech Month. The shift, part of a larger push to foster greater unity within the state's tech industry, reinforces the critical roles that both tech hubs serve in nurturing cooperation, growing the tech ecosystem, and acknowledging the significant achievements of the tech community in Wisconsin.

Launched in 2021, WI Tech Month has quickly become a significant, month-long celebration of Wisconsin's thriving tech sector. With the combined efforts of the Milky Way Tech Hub and Latinos in Tech, this initiative has gained traction and recognition over the years, culminating in a formal proclamation by Governor Tony Evers, recognizing October as WI Tech Month. The platform affords corporations, organizations, and individuals the opportunity to display their advancements and successes. Now, with the integration of Milwaukee Tech Week programming, the annual event is set to further highligh the power and potential of the state's tech sector.

The MKE Tech Hub Coalition remains committed to creating a unified platform that connects the tech community while celebrating Wisconsin's spirit of innovation. Throughout WI Tech Month, the coalition will continue to host its signature events, including Meet the Meet Ups, Startup Showcase, and the Healthtech MKE Pitch Event.

"This milestone signifies an important step in our ongoing mission to facilitate collaboration and foster community within the Milwaukee tech scene," commented Kathy Henrich, CEO of the MKE Tech Hub Coalition. "Uniting Milwaukee Tech Week with WI Tech Month enables us to bring Wisconsin's tech community closer together. Our goal is to celebrate collaboration and innovation, ultimately driving positive change."

Past participants, which include entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders, will have the chance to connect, exchange ideas, and forge game-changing partnerships throughout October. Nadiyah Johnson, the founder of the Milky Way Tech Hub and its parent company, Jet Constellations, is excited about this significant expansion.

“The integration of Milwaukee Tech Week into WI Tech Month signifies a transformative moment for us” said Johnson. “The Milky Way Tech Hub is poised to capitalize on this opportunity to further nurture an environment that emphasizes justice, equity, and inclusion through technology. This growth of WI Tech Month has the potential to drive our tech ecosystem while stimulating economic growth, generating jobs, and establishing Wisconsin as an inclusive tech hub."

Individuals and organizations interested in participating in WI Tech Month can register to receive updates and learn how to get involved at the Milky Way Tech Hub website.