Molson Coors Marks 120 Years of Miller High Life with Mural

Molson Coors unveiled plans on Tuesday for a mural celebrating 120 years of Miller High Life. The mural, slated for completion in mid-October, will adorn the western facade of the Miller High Life Theatre, nestled within the Wisconsin Center District. The initiative underscores the enduring connection between the brewing company and the city, visible to passersby from the freeway.

"Miller Brewing has a long and cherished history with Milwaukee, and 'The Champagne of Beers' remains a beloved part of this community," said Alison Hanrahan, Molson Coors' Manager of Community Affairs. "This mural design is a gesture of gratitude to Milwaukee for everything it has given us, emphasizing our steadfast commitment and partnership with the city."

The vision for the mural was crafted in collaboration with the Molson Coors team and will be brought to life by local Milwaukee artist Fred Kaems. Kaems, whose work can already be found in various Milwaukee establishments, expressed his enthusiasm for this project.

"The Miller High Life Theatre stands as a symbol of Milwaukee's resilience and unity as a community," said Kaems. "The theater's original location was ravaged by fire in 1905, yet the Miller High Life Theatre was erected in the very same spot in 1909. In this sense, the mural's location signifies the collective spirit and resilience of Milwaukee, coming together to rebuild. It's an honor to have played a role in this collaborative mural, celebrating the city I proudly call home."

The Milwaukee mural follows closely on the heels of the recent unveiling of a mural on the Coors Brewery in Golden, Colorado, celebrating the brewery's 150th anniversary. As the mural takes shape, it will symbolize the rich history that Miller High Life has embodied for over a century in Milwaukee.