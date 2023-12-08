Molson Coors To Launch Miller Lite Free Rides Program

× Expand Photo Via Milwaukee County Transit System - Facebook MCTS Bus

Molson Coors is set to launch its annual Miller Lite Free Rides program on December 31.

In collaboration with the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS), the Miller Lite Free Rides program offers residents fare-free transportation on New Year's Eve. From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., commuters can avail themselves of complimentary rides along select MCTS routes.

Alison Hanrahan, Molson Coors community affairs manager, and Kristina Hoffman, MCTS director of marketing and communications, will headline the press event. Attendees can gain insights into the program and its impact on the community through interviews and interactions with these key representatives.

The New Year's Eve Free Rides program serves as the culminating event in the 2023 annual Free Rides initiative. Molson Coors' commitment to promoting responsible alcohol consumption spans nine cities and five events throughout the year, including St. Patrick’s Day and major sporting occasions.

Be sure to visit ridemcts.com/who-we-are/news/miller-lite-free-rides-nye to review transit routes.