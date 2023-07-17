Music on the Beerline Returns for 5th Annual Event

× Expand Photo via Riverworks Development Corp. Music On The Beerline

The Music on the Beerline concert series is making a comeback this summer, offering residents and visitors a chance to enjoy free outdoor concerts on the Beerline Trail. Riverworks Development Corporation will host three dates for this year's festivities beginning with this Friday, as well as August 18, and September 15.

The Beerline Plaza performance stage (3350 N. Holton St.) will be central to the 5th annual Music on the Beerline event, which runs from 5-8 p.m. offers a celebration of music, food, and family-friendly activities.

Darryl Johnson, the Executive Director of Riverworks Development Corporation, expressed his enthusiasm for the event's return and encouraged community members to join in the festivities. "We invite community members to join us as we continue to bring memorable experiences to the Beerline Trail through our music series and other events throughout the year," Johnson said.

From hip hop and soul to a salsa dance group, Latin music, and two exceptional DJ sets, the event promises to deliver a wide range of sounds and activities. This Friday’s opening concert will feature performances by Twan Mack as well as Love, Peace and Soul.

In addition to the music, the event will also feature an array of food trucks and a variety of family-friendly activities. This combination of live entertainment, delicious food, and engaging activities is sure to create a vibrant atmosphere.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

As the Beerline Trail continues to establish itself as a cultural hub, events like Music on the Beerline play a vital role in fostering community engagement and showcasing local talent. You can find out more about the event at the Music on the Beerline website.