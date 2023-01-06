New Ghost Tour Visits Milwaukee’s Haunted Past

× Expand Image via YouTube / US Ghost Adventures Brew City Ghosts

It doesn’t need to be Halloween to embrace the haunted past of Milwaukee, and a new tour will explore just that.

US Ghost Adventures, a travel company that offers ghost tours in the most haunted cities in the United States, has announced the expansion of its tour locations to 12 new cities, including Milwaukee. The company, which was originally launched on the east coast and offered tours in 20 cities, has now grown to operate tours in over 50 locations. Milwaukee joins Houston, Jacksonville, Salt Lake City in the latest batch of haunted cities to explore.

A teaser video cites City Hall, the Pfister Hotel, and the site of the former Newhall House as locations along the tour. Reservations for tours can be made online, and cost $25 per adult, and $16 for children under 13. Each tour is approximately an hour long, and meets at the Milwaukee Public Market.

“We’re continuing our commitment to innovating and expanding US Ghost Adventures locations for more people to enjoy our ghost tours,” said Lance Zaal, president and founder of US Ghost Adventures via statement. “Because we invested when the world was experiencing shutdowns during the Covid pandemic, we have more cities, virtual offerings, and a product line to offer guests. We’re thrilled to open 12 new locations and give travel enthusiasts more opportunities to experience engaging tours in more cities.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company developed smartphone-guided ghost tours on the Junket app, a platform for virtual augmented experiences, and invested in GhostFlix, which provides virtual ghost tours that can be enjoyed at any time for both corporate and private events. As a result, guests can now book both in-person and virtual tours of the most haunted cities in the US. The company also owns and operates the notorious Lizzie Borden House.

To learn more about Milwaukee’s new Haunted Ghost Tour, visit the US Ghost Adventures website.