Northwestern Mutual Community Park Reopens for 2023

The Northwestern Mutual Community Park, located inside the 75-acre Henry Maier Festival Park, is now open for the season. The park, which offers inclusive and accessible play for children ages 2 to 12 years old, including those who may experience a variety of challenges, is one of Wisconsin’s most accessible urban parks and has become a popular destination for families since it first opened in 2021.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., who operate Summerfest and Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, announced the reopening of the park on Monday. The Northwestern Mutual Community Park will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the season. Free parking is available in Lot G of the Summerfest grounds, located south of the Henry Maier Festival Park Mid-Gate, as well as designated bike parking. However, no pets are allowed in the park.

In addition to the regular operating hours, Sunday Family Fun Days will return to the Northwestern Mutual Community Park on June 18, July 16, August 6, and September 17. More information and programming for these events will be announced in the coming weeks.

During the festival season, which includes Summerfest, ethnic and cultural festivals, and other special events, the Northwestern Mutual Community Park will also be open to attendees of these events. Days and times of operation are subject to the event calendar, and visitors are encouraged to check the schedule on MilwaukeeWorldFestival.com before visiting the park.

The Northwestern Mutual Community Park aims to create a safe and inclusive space for children of all abilities to play and enjoy the outdoors. Its reopening for the season is a welcome sign of warmer weather and a return to family fun in the heart of the city.