× Expand Photo courtesy Hannah Ricke Hannah Ricke Hannah Ricke

Hannah Ricke had never even set up her tent when she undertook to backpack the 2,650 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail. But she survived, and now wants to teach women how to solo backpack through storytelling, art, and adventures of their own.

Join Hannah on April 5 for her first ever solo show, Now Is the Time for Beasts, an art exhibition exploring the inner life of a bold woman.

April 12 is “500 Miles on the Camino”, a storytelling event that will take you on the fabled Camino de Santiago. Hannah backpacked all its ancient streets and vineyards in 2022, and told her journal Mudlark everything.

April 19 will sweep you into the Alps and the Highlands of Scotland during “Hiking in the Sky”, another storytelling event straight from Hannah’s journal, when she backpacked the Tour du Mont Blanc and the West Highland Way alone.

And on April 26, Hannah will share the stage with other regional writers, all rejoicing in Life in “The Ground Felt Very Far Away.”

All of these events take place at The Brick House in Riverwest. They are all ticketed events, going to support the future endeavors of one woman walking. Visit twowilderness.com/events to secure your own tickets.