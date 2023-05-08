Oddities and Curiosities Expo to Visit Milwaukee

× Expand Image via Oddities and Curiosities Expo

Get ready for the unusual, as the Oddities and Curiosities Expo is set to return to the Wisconsin Center on Saturday, May 27. This event, which has become a popular attraction for enthusiasts of the strange, will feature more than 150 oddity vendors and artists.

Visitors will be able to peruse and purchase a diverse range of rare and unusual items from both local and national vendors. These items will include taxidermy, preserved animal specimens, horror and Halloween-inspired artwork, antiques, handcrafted oddities, skulls, bones, and funeral collectibles. Additionally, the expo will offer photo opportunities, tarot reading, sideshow performers, and concessions.

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo was created six years ago by Michelle Cozzaglio and her husband, Tony. The Cozzaglios are long-time collectors of oddities and obscure memorabilia themselves and have observed a market for large-scale events of this type. They also own a record store and screen printing business, and operate punk rock festivals across the country.

For those interested in taking part in a day-long taxidermy class, The Sleeping Sirens will be hosting a session where attendees can learn to make their own full-sized rabbit mount. The class will provide students with the tools and materials they need to learn the basics of taxidermy and will use sustainably sourced frozen animals.

Guests of the expo can also visit The Oddities Museum, which will be presenting "The Cryptic Collection of a Mad Clown." The museum is a 1,600 square foot carnival sideshow reminiscent of big top attractions from the early 1900s. For an additional fee of $7 ($5 in advance), guests can view real and rare oddities from a bygone era.

All animals used in the taxidermy class and other parts of the show, such as preserved specimens, are sourced ethically and died of natural causes.

Tickets for The Oddities and Curiosities Expo are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Children 12 and under can attend for free, but parents are advised to use their best judgment regarding whether or not the event is suitable for their children.

For more information, visit the Oddities and Curiosities Expo website.