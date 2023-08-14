Paranormal Cirque Brings Horror Themed Circus to Town

× Expand Photo courtesy Paranormal Cirque Paranormal Cirque

A circus is coming to town, setting up in the Southridge Mall parking lot August 24-27, but it’s not your typical performance—more of a haunted house mixed with traditional circus acts.

“What we got at Paranormal Cirque is all the things you normally think of—acrobatics, stunts, crazy fun but with a scary, horror, paranormal theme,” explains Ben Holland, the show’s general manager and a contortionist. “It’s for people who love horror movies, they want it to be Halloween all year round, this is the circus for them.”

Holland gives some examples: expect to see acrobatic zombies and a vampire magician, among other horrific characters. About 15 performers from around the world make the show happen. The show is produced by Cirque Italia, based out of Sarasota, Florida and travels across the country throughout the year. Holland says getting a chance to travel is his favorite part of circus life, as well as providing a chance for people to get off their streaming devices and experience live entertainment.

Holland says the show is “rated R” because it contains blood, gore, adult language and content.

“I recommend leaving the kids at home, find a babysitter,” Holland says. In other words, it’s a nightmare designed for adults.

Paranormal Cirque will be set up at Southridge Mall August 24-27. No one under 13 admitted, children 13-17 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets range $15-$60 depending on age and seats. Tickets and more info: paranormalcirque.com.