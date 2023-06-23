Paul Cebar Kicks Off Concerts on the Green Series at Enderis Park

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound at Enderis Park June 22, 2023 Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound at Enderis Park June 22, 2023

On Thursday Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound kicked off the Concerts on the Green series at Enderis Park. The music continues on July 13 with The Best Westerns: enderispark.org/concerts-on-the-green The Enderis Park Neighborhood Association has been hosting the concerts since 2005 and this year’s music runs through August 17.

In addition to street festivals, neighborhood festivals, beer gardens and church celebrations, there are 11 Milwaukee County parks that host live music: county.milwaukee.gov/EN/Parks/Experience/Events-Calendar. Summer will be gone before you know it. Get out there and enjoy some live music!