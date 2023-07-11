Pop-up Malibu Dream Lounge Gives Barbie Fans an Immersive Experience at Avalon Theater

× Expand Image: Awkward Nerd Events - Facebook Awkward Nerd Events

Popular doll Barbie first hit the shelves in 1959 and it’s estimated that over a billion Barbie toys have sold since. Barbie also does have a Dairy State connection—her character’s biography says she was born in the (fictional) town of Willows, Wisconsin. A boost of sales this summer will be likely with the premiere of the new Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as her longtime plastic companion, Ken. The movie sees the pair leave Barbie Land to explore the real world.

With Barbie-mania ramping up, Lisa Romella, the owner of Awkward Nerd Events, saw an opportunity to host a “fun event for local nerds.” She’ll transform the AvaLounge, the bar area of the Avalon Atmospheric Theater into the “Malibu Dream Lounge” from July 20-22. Which “offer guests an opportunity to socialize with other Barbie fans in a chic pink space straight out of the Barbie Dream House.”

Like a lot of kids, Romella grew up with Barbie.

“I'm an only child and entertained myself for hours arranging my play sets and working up complex, soap opera style storylines for them,” Romella says. “The ‘80s was a magical time for the Barbie brand—women were making huge strides in joining the workforce at the corporate level, breaking glass ceilings, and balancing family with career. I had a variety of career-focused Barbies, from travel agent to astronaut and was seeing that reflected in the influx of strong roles for women in film and TV.”

What can guests expect to find? Romella says, for one thing, lots of Barbie brand pink, photo opportunities, and specialty cocktails and mocktails.

“We've paid particular attention to textures and colors—it will feel plush, glamourous, and enchanting,” Romella says. “But the Malibu Dream Lounge is about more than the physical surroundings—large part of the experience will be celebrating a love for Barbie with people who feel the same.”

Attendees are encouraged to become part of the scene by dressing up.

“Based on what we're hearing and seeing, we can't wait to see what people wear,” Romella says. “A lot of guests are coming up with some really fun and outrageous outfits for the premiere.”

The Malibu Dream Lounge pop-up opens at 6 p.m. each day July 20-22 at the Avalon (2473 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) More details can be found at awkwardnerdevents.com