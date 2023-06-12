QWERTYFest Celebrates Type and Words in Milwaukee

× Expand Image via QWERTYFest Milwaukee Typewriter Keyboard

A unique celebration of the typewriter and the power of words is set to captivate local word enthusiasts. QWERTYFest, dedicated to showcasing the historical significance of the typewriter and its enduring impact on literature and art, is set to take place later this month. The typewriter, which was invented in Milwaukee in 1868 by Christopher Latham Sholes, continues to influence modern keyboards used on phones and computers today.

Running from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25, the festivities coincide with National Typewriter Day on June 23. Mayor Cavalier Johnson has officially designated Saturday, June 24 as QWERTY MKE Day, emphasizing the significance of this literary celebration.

The festival kicks off with an Opening Night Party at Dandy (5020 W. Vliet St.) featuring the enchanting melodies of the cello-drum duo Nineteen Thirteen. Attendees can participate in a thrilling "Clackathon" competition as well. The event will also include a cash bar, raffle, crossword challenge, typing stations, and an exhibition of director John Hughes’ typewriters used in his iconic 1980s coming-of-age films.

Throughout the weekend, an array of clack-tacular events awaits festival-goers. The Bindery in Bay View will host typing workshops, providing participants with an opportunity to explore the timeless art of typewriting. Literary Cemetery Tours, held in the picturesque Forest Home Cemetery where Sholes is laid to rest, will be offered as well. Additionally, the Forest Home Cemetery's Chapel will transform into the QWERTY Market, featuring various vendors such as American Science & Surplus and refurbished cameras from Restrospekt. Keeping with the theme, visitors can enjoy the melodic tunes of DJs spinning Victrolas while witnessing typewriter buskers in action. "Type talks" and other engaging activities will also be available.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

An Open Mic session hosted by Kavon Cortez Jones will be held at The Pressroom, owned by a veteran who printed the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for three decades. Attendees can also indulge in the Typewriter Open Jam Brunch at Company Brewing, featuring free paper-making demonstrations and live music by Johanna Rose. For those with a creative inclination, the House of Rad will offer book-making workshops and much more.

While some events require tickets, several are free of charge. To find detailed information about the festival, visit the QWERTYFest website.

Molly Snyder, a senior writer for OnMilwaukee and a regular contributor to FOX6 Real Milwaukee and WISN-TV, co-organized the event. Tea Krulos, a journalist and author known for organizing Milwaukee Kampusnacht and the Midwest Paranormal Conference in additon to contribuing to Shepherd Express, also played a pivotal role in bringing this festival to life.

"This festival celebrates Milwaukee's spirit of innovation. While motorcycles and beer have long been associated with our city, it's high time that typewriters make it onto that prestigious list," says Snyder, co-organizer of QWERTYFest MKE. "The keyboard invented right here in Milwaukee 150 years ago by a local individual is the very same one we use on our phones and computers today. Let's raise a glass to that remarkable legacy."