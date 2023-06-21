Rock Party Block Party Returns to Puddler’s Hall

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Puddler's Hall Puddler's Hall

Puddler's Hall is gearing up for its third annual "Rock Party Block Party" set to take place on Saturday, July 22. Excitement is in the air as the area in front of the Bay View bar will transform into a vibrant street festival.

Preparations are in full swing with a lineup of talented artists, food vendors, and musicians eagerly awaiting the festivities. Back by popular demand, the Punk Rock Rummage Sale will also be making a return this year. Visitors can explore over a dozen vendors offering a wide range of captivating art, jewelry, and memorabilia.

Food enthusiasts will not be disappointed, as offerings will be available to satisfy every palate. Twisted Plants, a highly acclaimed vegan restaurant in Milwaukee, will be serving their talked-about vegetarian burger, complete with vegan bacon and cheese on a pretzel bun, along with hot cauliflower bites.

Pop's BBQ, renowned for its authentic Memphis-style barbecue, will also be on-site, offering mouthwatering pork shoulders, baby back ribs, spare ribs, chicken, brisket, turkey, and brats, all paired with their secret sauce that has garnered rave reviews.

For those craving Mexican flavors, Ventura's Taco Truck, a beloved establishment in Bay View, will be serving up flavorful tacos, delicious enchiladas, and scrumptious elote. The pastor tacos have gained recognition as some of the best in Milwaukee.

Puddler's Hall itself will also offer their Puddler's Party Pizza, aiming to complement their extensive selection of spirits and cold beer. An outdoor bar will be set up to ensure refreshments are readily available.

The summer festival season is in full swing, and you will definitely want to put Puddler’s Rock Party Block Party onto your summer calendar.

2023 Puddler’s Hall Rock Party Block Party Lineup:

SleepersoundM545Cat Call KillersThe Dick Satan TrioTwo And A Half StarsBuzz’s Garage of WMSE