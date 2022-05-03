Sheboygan's 3 Sheeps Brewing Celebrates 10 Years

× Expand Photo: 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. taproom 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. taproom

3 Sheeps Brewing Co., Sheboygan's oldest and largest brewery, is marking their 10th anniversary with an anniversary bash at their taproom on Saturday, May 14th with live music, food trucks, and special anniversary beer offerings.

The brewery's beers are available in the Milwaukee area, and they'll be having some special offerings for the anniversary event, including some pre-order only bourbon barrel aged imperial stouts, and some of their special beers through the years including The Wolf, Paid Time Off, and Uber Joe.

The party runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with free admission, food, and bands all day, with local headliner The Honeygoats at 7:00.

For more info about 3 Sheeps Brewing Co., visit their website at 3sheepsbrewing.com.