Shorewood Gears Up for 4th Annual Shorewood Feast

The Shorewood Business Improvement District (BID) is all set to host the 4th Annual Shorewood Feast, slated for Saturday, September 9 from 12-9 p.m. The event, which is a celebration of the community's vibrant spirit, will take place along the 4200 to 4400 blocks of North Oakland Avenue.

This year's Feast promises an array of food offerings, a diverse lineup of vendors and artisans, as well as entertainment options across two stages. The festivities also cater to the younger attendees with engaging kids' activities, an Adventure Rock wall, and BMX bike demonstrations. A cornerstone of the event, the signature Harvest Dinner, will once again take place.

"Months of meticulous planning and organization by the BID have culminated in an exceptional entertainment lineup that caters to all age groups," affirmed Janet Henning, the executive director of Shorewood BID. "We see this as an exceptional opportunity to showcase Shorewood's unique artists, exceptional food scene, and superb live music."

Beyond the festivities, attendees will also have the chance to contribute to spreading kindness. The North Shore Bank tent will offer the opportunity to craft and send kindness postcards, along with sharing thoughtful notes on the "Be Kind" photo wall. Additionally, guests can unwind in the lounge area provided by North Shore Bank or engage in energetic lawn games like Connect 4 and giant Jenga. An exclusive "Be Kind" Polaroid photo opportunity commemorating North Shore Bank's 100th anniversary will be available, alongside a chance to participate in the Shorewood Feast Giveaway, offering a chance to win $500 in local restaurant gift cards. Entries for the giveaway will be accepted between August 25 and September 9.

At the heart of the festivities is the Harvest Dinner, an extraordinary 6-course plated meal prepared by local chefs, bakers, and merchants. Many of the ingredients for this culinary delight will be sourced fresh from the Shorewood Farmers Market, and patrons will be served on eco-friendly Patra Eco-Dinnerware. Compost Crusaders will be on-site, ensuring proper composting of food scraps. Renowned chefs, bakers, and purveyors, including nationally recognized figures, will contribute to this gastronomic experience. Kimberly Hall, owner of Signature Sweets bakery and a seven-time Food Network competitor, and Chef Adam Pawlak, owner of Egg & Flour Pasta Bar, are among the notable participants. The lineup also features culinary talents like Gregory León of Amilinda, James Beard finalist; Luke Zahm, James Beard Award Semifinalist and host of Wisconsin Foodie; Alex Hanesakda, owner of Sap Sap and Executive Chef of Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails; and Joe Muench of the Black Shoe Hospitality Group. Wine pairings for the dinner will be curated by Scout Wine Merchants, a local establishment that debuted in Shorewood in November 2020.

The event's entertainment roster boasts a blend of local talent and beloved Milwaukee favorites. Headlining the Draft & Vessel Main Stage is Radio Radio, a new wave band delivering nostalgic tunes that prompt sing-alongs. Trapper Schoepp will grace the stage earlier in the day, offering a unique folk music experience. On the Locals Stage, The Flood will captivate the audience with rockabilly, early jazz, classic country, and folk renditions. Additional performances include Band of Ringers, Extra Crispy Brass Band, Rob Knapp & Soul Patrol, The Chris Hanson Band, Brio Studio, and the School of Rock.

For more information, visit the Shorewood Feast website.