Shorewood Gears Up for Annual Criterium Classic

× Expand Ben's Cycle, FB

On Friday, June 23, Shorewood will spring to life with the exhilaration of the 19th Annual Shorewood Criterium Classic. As part of the distinguished Kwik Trip Tour of America’s Dairyland, a high-intensity 11-day competitive cycling event, the Shorewood Criterium Classic is a traditional fixture on day nine of the statewide tour. This esteemed event draws a rich spectrum of competitors, ranging from amateur enthusiasts to professional racers, from more than 40 U.S. states and 15 countries worldwide.

The action will kick off bright and early with the junior cyclists starting their pursuit at 11:05 a.m., culminating in a thrilling climax with the men’s pro race at 7 p.m. The East Side circuit, beginning and ending at 4450 N. Oakland Avenue, loops around Maryland Avenue and Marion Street, forming a rigorous one-mile course.

For runners, the day's attractions also feature the Dairyland Mile, organized by Infinity Running at 6 p.m. Details about the race and the registration process can be found on the Shorewood Business Improvement District's website.

Family fun is also on the schedule, with the kid's roll race at 6:25 p.m. Little Sprouts Play Café will host a decoration station, and bike registration will be facilitated by North Shore Bank, conveniently located outside Draft & Vessel.

There’s something for spectators, too. The Kensington Street Block Party, organized by Three Lions Pub, will kick off at 5 p.m., boasting a spread of delicious food, thirst-quenching drinks, and lively music. Culver's and Corner Bakery will add a sweet touch, distributing free ice cream and cookies after the kid’s roll race. The party will also feature a kid zone complete with face painting and a bouncy castle, making it an ideal outing for families. The block party will continue till the close of the bike races.

With four challenging corners and a bonus S-curve on Kensington Blvd., the Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic guarantees intense bike racing, creating an electrifying summer event for both competitors and spectators. For more details about the Shorewood Criterium Classic, please visit the event's website.