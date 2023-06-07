South Milwaukee Downtown Market Returns for 15th Season

× Expand Photo via South Milwaukee Downtown Market South Milwaukee Downtown Market

The South Milwaukee Downtown Market is recently announced their 15th season celebration, scheduled to take place on June 22. This milestone event is set to feature a diverse range of activities, entertainment, and community appreciation.

The festivities begin at 3 p.m. with a welcome message from Mayor Jim Shelenske and Belinda Copus, chairperson of the Downtown Market. The event will also feature Tim Sullivan, President of the Bucyrus Foundation. Thanks to Sullivan's contributions, the dream of the new Bucyrus Commons has become a reality. The Bucyrus Commons is a new cultural space that will serve as a hub for artistic expression, community gatherings, and cherished memories for generations to come.

As part of the festive atmosphere, attendees can enjoy live music by jazz-funk fusion band Bergendahl. Kids are invited to dress up in their favorite superhero costumes for a special superhero display, as well as the opportunity to engage in craft projects. Children can paint a t-shirt of their hero, creating a personalized design to call their own. Cookies from Familie bakery and a face painting station are also planned for the event.

The South Milwaukee Downtown Market's 15th season celebration promises to be a memorable community event, with organizers awaiting the arrival of the season.