Summerfest 2023 Shares Attendance Numbers, 2024 Dates

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Summerfest 2023

Summerfest celebrated its 55th anniversary with a bang, drawing in a staggering 624,407 fans and hosting over 600 artists during this year’s three-weekend run. This year’s festival saw a remarkable 40% increase in attendance compared to the previous year, once again gaining traction in the fallout of the pandemic.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. reported that 17% of the festivalgoers gained access to the event through a free admission promotion. A diverse lineup of performers and various attractions catered to a wide range of musical tastes, as well as events for the whole family to enjoy.

The American Family Insurance Amphitheater witnessed capacity crowds throughout the event. Headliners such as Zac Brown Band, Zach Bryan, and Imagine Dragons graced the stage, drawing big attendance numbers. The festival also curated shows featuring acclaimed artists like James Taylor with Sheryl Crow, as well as a bill that featured A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Trippie Redd, City Girls, and Milwaukee’s own Kia Rap Princess.

Furthermore, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announced a record-breaking number of sponsorships for this year's event, welcoming 15 new sponsors in 2023. Summerfest Tech also gained 17 new sponsors, drawing in additional revenue for the organization.

"These are fantastic results for Summerfest's 55th anniversary. We are thrilled our fans turned out to enjoy Summerfest's unique brand of music, food, and fun" said Don Smiley, who has led Summerfest for two decades. He commended his team for delivering a world-class experience with this year’s festival.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Looking toward the future, Sarah Pancheri, President of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., emphasized the significance of Summerfest's 2023 achievements, stating, "Summerfest's 2023 results allow our organization to continue to position the festival for future success. The Summerfest experience remains one of the best in the business, and our team looks forward to enhancing that experience in the years to come."

As part of its non-profit mission, the festival provided over 50,000 free tickets to residents of Milwaukee. Admission promotions also generated substantial contributions to local causes, including over 27,000 pounds of food donations for Hunger Task Force, $18,000 worth of hygiene products donated to Milwaukee and Waukesha County schools through the United Way, and over 3,500 books for Next Door's community literacy initiatives. Summerfest worked over 70 local community organizations into the festival this year through performances and special events.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. also announced the dates for Summerfest 2024, with a return to the three-weekend format. Mark your calendars for June 20-22, June 27-29, and July 4-6 of 2024.