The Cool Fool Kite Festival Soars High with Tradition

Photo Via Gift of Wings - Facebook Cool Fool Kite Festival

The Cool Fool Kite and Snow Carving Festival returns to Milwaukee for its 37th anniversary. Presented by The Kite Society of Wisconsin & Illinois, this long-standing Milwaukee tradition is set to take place on Monday, January 1, 2024, at Veterans Park.

The festival, renowned as the First Kite Festival of the New Year, will kick off at 11 a.m., just ahead of the Polar Bear plunge into Lake Michigan. Jake, the Kite Guy, will take center stage flying kites that stretch over 100 feet in length. The event is free for the public to attend.

The festival will run until 5 p.m. While watching the kite displays, visitors can warm up with hot food available for purchase or bring their own. Gift of Wings will be providing free hot chocolate, coffee and snacks until supplies last. Additionally, attendees can take advantage of a 30% sale on all Kites and Garden Spinners.

In addition to the festival, the professional ice carving group known as The Quiet Snow and Ice Carvers will be showcasing their ice sculptures in competition with one another. Led by National Snow and Ice Carving champion Bob Lechtenberg, this group has carved out a niche for themselves and made appearances on Disney+. Details about the event, including updates and highlights, can also be found on giftofwings.com and on the Gift of Wings Facebook.