Vibes On Villard Announces Third Season

The Milwaukee summer concert calendar got just a bit busier this week, as the Vibes on Villard outdoor concert series announced its return for a third year. Presented by the Villard Avenue Business Improvement District (BID), Havenwoods Neighborhood Partnership, and local businesses, this annual musical series promises acts for music lovers of all ages.

Vibes on Villard will once again captivate the heart of the city, celebrating Milwaukee's vibrant music scene. Running every Wednesday evening from July 12 until August 16, attendees can expect a diverse range of genres, showcasing the talent and energy of Milwaukee's music community.

"We are thrilled to bring back Vibes on Villard for its third year and continue the tradition of uniting the community through the power of live music," said Will Hansen, Villard BID Director via statement. "This series has become a highlight of the summer in Milwaukee, and we can't wait to create another season of unforgettable performances."

Designed to provide a family-friendly environment, Vibes on Villard invites music enthusiasts from all corners of the city to revel in the magic of live music. It fosters vibrant energy, positive vibes, and a shared sense of unity that embodies the spirit of Milwaukee.

Vibes on Villard 2023 Lineup

July 12 - V Funk

July 19 - Mighty Ms. Erica and the Sound Production

July 26 - Lady A

August 2 - Cameron Webb

August 9 - The Love Zone

August 16 - Reconstruction Band

For additional information about the Vibes on Villard concert series, including event details and updates, please visit the Villard Ave. website.