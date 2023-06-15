VISIT Milwaukee's Annual Meeting

VISIT Milwaukee’s Annual Meeting was held at Henry Maier Festival Park, American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 14. VISIT Milwaukee released its annual report, detailing the record-setting results from investing in destination marketing efforts through VISIT Milwaukee.

Guest speakers included Milwaukee World Festival President, Sarah Smith Pancheri, Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Greater Milwaukee Urban League CEO Dr. Eve Hall, Peggy Williams-Smith, CEO of Visit Milwaukee and Wisconsin Center District President & CEO Marty Brooks.

VISIT Milwaukee creates economic impact and supports a stronger, more inclusive community by promoting the Greater Milwaukee area as a premier tourism destination and has over 850 members, including hotels/motels, restaurants, attractions, services and area businesses. 

Adam Stefan, Theater Director, Wauwatosa West High School, Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, and David Caruso, President & Creative Director of Dynamic Events by David Caruso.

Photo Credit: Erol Reyal

Adam Stefan, Theater Director, Wauwatosa West High School, Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, and David Caruso, President & Creative Director of Dynamic Events by David Caruso.

Greater Milwaukee Urban League CEO Dr. Eve Hall

Photo Credit: Erol Reyal

Greater Milwaukee Urban League CEO Dr. Eve Hall.

Greater Milwaukee Urban League CEO Dr. Eve Hall.

Photo Credit: Erol Reyal

Greater Milwaukee Urban League CEO Dr. Eve Hall.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Photo Credit: Erol Reyal

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Photo Credit: Erol Reyal

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Milwaukee World Festival President, Sarah Smith Pancheri

Photo Credit: Erol Reyal

Milwaukee World Festival President, Sarah Smith Pancheri

Peggy Williams-Smith, CEO Visit Milwaukee

Photo Credit: Erol Reyal

Peggy Williams-Smith, CEO Visit Milwaukee.

Peggy Williams-Smith, CEO Visit Milwaukee.

Photo Credit: Erol Reyal

Peggy Williams-Smith, CEO Visit Milwaukee.

Shari Black, Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer - Wisconsin State Fair Park

Photo Credit: Erol Reyal

Shari Black, Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer - Wisconsin State Fair Park

Tony Snell, Visitor Experience Manager at Visit Milwaukee

Photo Credit: Erol Reyal

Tony Snell, Visitor Experience Manager at Visit Milwaukee

Visit Milwaukee's Annual Meeting at Henry Maier Festival Park, American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Photo Credit: Erol Reyal

Visit Milwaukee's Annual Meeting at Henry Maier Festival Park, American Family Insurance Amphitheater. 

Wisconsin Center District CEO, Marty Brooks

Photo Credit: Erol Reyal

Wisconsin Center District CEO, Marty Brooks

Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers

Photo Credit: Erol Reyal

Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers.

Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers

Photo Credit: Erol Reyal

Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers

