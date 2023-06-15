VISIT Milwaukee’s Annual Meeting was held at Henry Maier Festival Park, American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 14. VISIT Milwaukee released its annual report, detailing the record-setting results from investing in destination marketing efforts through VISIT Milwaukee.
Guest speakers included Milwaukee World Festival President, Sarah Smith Pancheri, Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Greater Milwaukee Urban League CEO Dr. Eve Hall, Peggy Williams-Smith, CEO of Visit Milwaukee and Wisconsin Center District President & CEO Marty Brooks.
VISIT Milwaukee creates economic impact and supports a stronger, more inclusive community by promoting the Greater Milwaukee area as a premier tourism destination and has over 850 members, including hotels/motels, restaurants, attractions, services and area businesses.
Adam Stefan, Theater Director, Wauwatosa West High School, Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, and David Caruso, President & Creative Director of Dynamic Events by David Caruso.
Greater Milwaukee Urban League CEO Dr. Eve Hall.
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson
Milwaukee World Festival President, Sarah Smith Pancheri
Peggy Williams-Smith, CEO Visit Milwaukee.
Shari Black, Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer - Wisconsin State Fair Park
Tony Snell, Visitor Experience Manager at Visit Milwaukee
Visit Milwaukee's Annual Meeting at Henry Maier Festival Park, American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
Wisconsin Center District CEO, Marty Brooks
Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers.
