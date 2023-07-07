Washington Park Wednesdays to Feature Mini-Tours

× Expand Washington Park Bandshell

In celebration of the community and its rich history, Washington Park will host mini-tours of the iconic park as part of the Washington Park Wednesdays concert series. Shepherd Express writer, Virginia Small, will guide participants on free walking tours scheduled for July 12, July 26, August 2, and August 9. The tours will start at 5:15 p.m. near the handicap-accessible ramp on the western side of the bandshell (stage left). Attendees will embark on a journey progressing eastward along the lagoon, toward the park's bridges, and concluding with a visit to the area where food trucks are stationed during performances. Reservations are not required, and individuals of all ages are welcome to join. The walks typically last between 45 to 60 minutes, encouraging attendee engagement.

Originally designed by Frederick Law Olmsted in 1892, Washington Park stands alongside Milwaukee's Lake Park and Riverside Park as a testament to Olmsted's legacy. Widely acknowledged as the "father of American public parks," Olmsted's work includes his collaboration with architect Calvert Vaux on New York City's famed Central Park. During the mini-tours, visitors will have the opportunity to explore some of Olmsted's distinctive design elements that grace Washington Park, such as the picturesque lagoon, the abundant array of scattered trees, breathtaking vistas, meandering pathways, and the utilization of the park's existing rolling hills to create awe-inspiring views. Olmsted's approach to design aimed to provide accessible and enjoyable spaces for all, carefully guiding visitors through captivating landscapes and fostering a sense of unity throughout the park. To ensure the accessibility of Milwaukee's parks, Olmsted advocated for the inclusion of streetcar stops nearby, a milestone that was successfully achieved in 1896.

Olmsted's contribution to the field of landscape architecture extended beyond his park designs. He championed the idea of "parks for all people" as a means to promote democracy, equity, and public health. Before embarking on his illustrious career, Olmsted pursued various professions, including surveyor, "scientific farmer," and journalist. Notably, he spent three years as an undercover reporter in the antebellum South, meticulously documenting the region's conditions for The New York Times. In 2019, Tony Horwitz's book, Spying on the South, revisited Olmsted's travels. During the Civil War, Olmsted served as the head of the U.S. Sanitation Commission, overseeing medical care for Union soldiers. Recognized as an early conservationist, he also spearheaded efforts to preserve the Yosemite Valley and Niagara Falls.

For more information about the tours, visit the Washington Park Wednesdays website.