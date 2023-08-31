Wisconsin Brewing Company Park to Host Second Annual Oktoberfest

Get ready for a day of German culture, live music, and endless beer samples as Wisconsin Brewing Company Park gears up for its second annual Oktoberfest on September 23. The festivities are set to run at the home of the Lake Country Dockhounds baseball team from 12-5 p.m. for the one-day event.

Visitors to WBC Park can expect a celebration of all things Oktoberfest. With a focus on beer, food, and entertainment, the event promises an array of attractions that are sure to captivate attendees.

Admission packages for the event start at a reasonable $45, granting festival-goers access to an unlimited selection of beer samples from more than 20 renowned breweries. For those seeking a more premium experience, VIP packages are available for $65. These packages include a commemorative beer stein, granting holders early access to the festivities at 11 a.m. VIPs will also enjoy a private brat bar as well. Exclusive beer tastings from Lake Louie Brewing are also part of the VIP offering.

New to this year's Oktoberfest is the introduction of a bags tournament. Participants who enter the tournament will have the chance to compete for a cash prize and the coveted title of Oktoberfest Champions. Each competing pair will be granted VIP access to the festival, and the proceeds from the bags tournament will be directed to the LC DockHounds Foundation.

For further details, including ticket purchasing and event schedule, please visit the Wisconsin Brewing Company Park website.