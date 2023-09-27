Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Hosts Instrument Drive to Support Young Musicians

× Expand Photo via Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music (WCM) is dedicated to nurturing the musical talents of young individuals, and their latest initiative aims to make music education accessible to all. WCM is inviting the community to join their mission by donating gently used musical instruments. These instruments will undergo refurbishment and then be provided to students and schools who may not have the means to rent or purchase them.

The conservatory is orchestrating a regional instrument drive scheduled for Saturday, October 7. Four collection centers will be set up across Southeastern Wisconsin to accept instrument donations between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.: the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music (1584 N Prospect Ave.) Audubon Court Shopping Center (333 W Brown Deer Rd,) Brass Bell Music (210 W Silver Spring Dr,) and Music & Arts (12805 W Janesville Rd.)

Since 2017, WCM has collected and refurbished over 400 gently used instruments through its biennial Instrument Drive. On average, $250 is invested in the refurbishment of each instrument. For those who wish to support this noble cause but do not have an instrument to donate, contributions to the Instrument Repair Fund can be made online, over the phone, or by mail. This fund plays a role in ensuring that all donated instruments are in optimal condition before they find new homes. WCM has committed nearly $70,000 from its own operating budget for instrument repairs, covering a wide range of instruments, including saxophones, clarinets, flutes, tubas, trumpets, violins, and more.

John Bragle, Director of Community Partnerships at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, emphasized their mission, stating, "Our mission is to remove barriers and provide access to music instruction. One of the ways we do that is by reaching out to the community, repairing donated instruments, and providing them to students who want to learn to play but lack the means."

Donated instruments are preferred to be accompanied by a case. While most items are welcome, there is currently no need for pianos, organs, kazoos, recorders, hand drums, cajons, frame drums, congas, and bongos.

Following the October 7 drive, WCM will continue to accept donations on a rolling basis at the McIntosh | Goodrich mansion on Milwaukee’s East Side.

For those interested in contributing to this cause and making a positive impact in the lives of young musicians, further information about the Instrument Drive and how to participate can be found on the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music's website.