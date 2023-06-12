Wisconsin Ranked 17th Most Fun State in America

× Expand Photo courtesy Wisconsin State Fair Wisconsin State Fair Wisconsin State Fair

As summer approaches and the majority of Americans gear up for vacations, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has unveiled its report on the most enjoyable states in the United States for 2023. The study examined 26 key metrics to determine the states that offer the greatest variety and cost-effective options for entertainment. Among the findings, Wisconsin secured the 17th spot on the list of the most fun states.

WalletHub's analysis took into account various factors, ranging from the number of movie theaters and restaurants per capita to the accessibility of national parks and the availability of nightlife options. The aim was to provide a comprehensive overview of the states that offer the most diverse and affordable range of recreational activities.

In the Midwest, neighboring states fared well in the rankings. Illinois claimed the fifth position, highlighting its abundance of enjoyable options, while Minnesota secured the ninth spot. Michigan, another neighboring state, ranked 22nd in terms of overall fun.

Delving into the specific categories, Wisconsin proved to be a great destination for culinary enthusiasts, ranking 17th in terms of restaurants per capita. The state also demonstrated its commitment to leisurely pursuits, with a notable 3rd place in the availability of golf courses and country clubs per capita. In terms of amusement parks, Wisconsin ranked 20th, while performing-arts theaters per capita secured the 15th position. The state's dedication to health and fitness was evident, as it ranked 17th and 15th in fitness centers and casinos per capita, respectively. Overall, Wisconsin's 11th place in the variety of arts, entertainment, and recreation establishments showcased its commitment to providing a diverse range of options for residents and visitors alike.

With these rankings in mind, Wisconsin offers a promising destination for those seeking an enjoyable summer experience. Whether you’re looking for restaurants, golf courses, or other entertainment options, our state offers something for everyone seeking a fun-filled vacation.

View the full study on the WalletHub website.