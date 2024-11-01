× Expand Holiday Gift Guide 2024

BBC Lighting

2015 W. St. Paul Ave., Milwaukee

414-933-0808

shopbbclighting.com

Boasting Wisconsin’s largest lighting showroom, you’re sure to find the right piece that fits your style. The friendly sales staff are readily available for answers to all your lighting questions.

C3 Designs

2110 10th Ave., South Milwaukee

414-764-3892

c3-designs.com

C3 Designs is the best jewelry store in the Milwaukee area to help with your holiday gift giving ideas. Store owner Chris Jensen is a nationally award-winning jewelry designer who has won over 25 awards for his custom creations. His design team at C3 Designs can help you choose the perfect one-of-a-kind gift for this holiday season.

Discount Liquor

5031 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee

414-545-2175

919 N. Barstow Ave., Waukesha

262-547-7525

discountliquorinc.com

Discount liquor is your one-stop shop for all your gift-giving needs with our expansive selection of 8,000 wines, 4,000 liquors and 2,000 beers. Check out our huge variety of holiday liquor, beer and wine gift sets perfect for friends, co-workers and loved ones. Find out why we have been voted the best for 23 award-winning years.

Galleria Greendale

5640 Parking St., Greendale

414-344-8244

galleriagreendale.com

NO OTHER STORE LIKE THIS! Gifts galore for the holidays – your one-stop shop to buy one-of-a-kind items. Discover the work of more than 80 talented artists from across the U.S. – plus a gorgeous collection of Women’s Art-To-Wear in all sizes! Discover jewelry, glass, garden art, painting and home décor accessories – all original, handmade and specially selected for the store. Ladies’ Night Out! Demos, special offers, register-to-win drawings, refreshments, and a SPECIAL VISIT FROM ELVIS throughout downtown Greendale. Thursday, Nov. 14, 4-8 pm.

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W. Canal St., Milwaukee

877-436-8738

harley-davidson.com/us/en/museum.html

Gift the gift of Harley-Davidson this holiday season at the H-D Museum, a place where families can build and continue their own traditions and make lasting memories. Bring the family to Breakfast with Santa on December 1, 8, and 15. We’re offering a full holiday experience including a delicious brunch buffet in Rumble, letter writing to Santa, cookie decorating, holiday movies, and of course photos!

Healium Hot Yoga – West Allis

6679 W. National Ave., West Allis,

414-616-1106

healiumhotyoga.com/hhy-west-allis

Healium Hot Yoga – Bay View

2534 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee

414-232-2165

healiumhotyoga.com/hhy-bay-view

Healium Restore

435 E. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee

414-232-2165

healiumhotyoga.com/restore-bay-view

Healium HIIT

2865 Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee

414-309-0472

healiumhotyoga.com/hiit-bay-view

Give the gift of Healium Yoga and HIIT this season! 10% off gift cards Nov. 29 - Dec. 24! 5, 10 and 20 class packs (good at all four studios) plus Month of Unlimited Yoga or HIIT gift cards all on sale! Healium Gift Card Sale: healiumhotyoga.com/sale

Knuckleheads Wellness

2949 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee

414-962-3052

knuckleheads.shop

Slide on down to Knuckleheads Wellness and check out why Knuckleheads won “Best of Milwaukee” Best Head Shop, Vape shop AND CBD Shop 2019-2023! With the holidays coming up, Knuckleheads knows exactly how to help you get into the Holiday spirit with their Black Friday BLOW OUT Nov. 29 – Dec 2; enjoy 20%-75% the entire store! Need something closer to the Holidays? Have no fear! Our Holiday Sale starts Dec 13 – Dec 24, 15%-75% the entire store! Need something before or after then? Check out our large variety of Wellness products. Visit on a Saturday or Sunday and enjoy 15% off all Wellness.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Buy a Marcus Hotels & Resorts $100 Gift Card and receive a $25 Promotional Bonus Card to keep! Use this Promotional Bonus Card at any participating Marcus Restaurants and Spas. Hurry-this deal expires on December31st, 2024! Shop now at MarcusGiftCards.com. Terms and conditions apply.

Milwaukee Film

Give the gift of film! Milwaukee Film has gifts for everyone on your list at mkefilm.org, including 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival ticket packages available starting Cyber Monday!

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD)

273 E. Erie St., Milwaukee

888-749-MIAD

miad.edu/holidaysale

Join us at the MIAD Holiday Sale, an annual tradition! The MIAD Holiday Sale is your opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind art and design gifts, from sculptures to greeting cards, paintings, photographs, jewelry and more, created by MIAD students and alumni at affordable prices. Preview night: Dec. 5, 6-9 p.m., $10 admission. Free admission Dec. 6, 5-9 p.m. and Dec. 7, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Milwaukee Makers Market

Nov. 17: “Early Bird Holiday” at The Ivy House

Nov. 23: "Cheer District Pop-Up" at Deer District Beer Garden

Nov. 30: “Shop Small Saturday” at Discovery World

Dec. 15: “Holiday Pop-Up” at Discovery World

Milwaukee Makers Market encourages shopping Small, Local Businesses this Holiday Season! On Saturday Nov. 30 at Discovery World from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. The Market will feature over 50 Local Businesses including art, jewelry, soaps, clothing, candles, unique gifts, Milwaukee themed accessories and more! Admission to the Market is free! More information online.

Museum of Wisconsin Art

MOWA | West Bend

205 Veterans Ave., West Bend

262-334-9638

wisconsinart.org

Champagne Shopping, December 6–8

Find art-inspired gifts for everyone on your list this year at the MOWA Shop during Champagne Shopping! Throughout this three-day event, members sip champagne while they shop and receive exclusive discounts on a wide variety of products from Wisconsin-based artists and makers. Remember, a MOWA membership makes a great gift, too. Beginning at just $15, membership grants access to exhibitions, art making, tours, and so much more. Visit wisconsinart.org/join

South Milwaukee World Tour

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 30, hit up the businesses of South Milwaukee for the second annual “Shop Small World Tour 2,” a cornucopia of cultural diversity, shopping, food, wine, entertainment, and more! Parkway Floral will host a French wine and dessert tasting among luxe plants and artisan gifts. Bakehouse 23 will represent Ukraine. Get out of the cold and grab a cup of Borscht or Vareniki (Ukrainian perogies). Treats also available. Laskavo prosymo! OMEN Clothing and Music will have Grýla and her Yule cat standing by to give you some cash back on purchases and gift cards and add some Cryptid creepy vibes to your holiday shopping.

The Jewelers Guild

2408 E. St. Francis Ave., St. Francis

414-488-2727

jewelersguild.biz

Milwaukee’s most unique jewelry store has brilliant holiday gifts available for you in their gallery showroom: rubies, opals, sapphires and diamonds. Custom designs, repairs, and appraisals are their specialties as well as their exclusive Make Your Own Wedding Rings! Power rings handmade, locally by masterful designers, Goldsmiths and Jewelers. Check out their Online Store.

Ultratwist Vintage

7730 W. National Ave., Milwaukee

ultratwistvintage.com

Ultratwist Vintage is the place to find true vintage clothing, as well as new retro-inspired and recycled clothing in sizes XS-5X. From classic silhouettes to bold prints and bright colors, we've got style with a twist so you can wear your personality!