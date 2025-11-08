Holiday Gift Guide 2025

× Expand Photo by RomoloTavani - Getty Images 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

BBC Lighting

Boasting Wisconsin’s largest lighting showroom, you’re sure to find the right piece that fits your style. The friendly sales staff are readily available for answers to all your lighting questions.

C3 Designs

C3 Designs is the best jewelry store in the Milwaukee area to help with your holiday gift giving ideas. Store owner Chris Jensen is a nationally award-winning jewelry designer who has won over 25 awards for his custom creations. His design team at C3 Designs can help you choose the perfect one-of-a-kind gift for this holiday season.

Discount Liquor

Discount liquor is your one-stop shop for all your gift-giving needs with

our expansive selection of 8,000 wines, 4,000 liquors and 2,000 beers. Check out our huge variety of holiday liquor, beer and wine gift sets perfect for friends, co-workers and loved ones. Find out why we have been voted the best for 24 award-winning years.

Fischberger’s Variety

There’s so much in stock this holiday season at Fischberger’s Variety! Celebrating our 19th year and still bringing you the funnest, freshest gifts around! Add free gift wrapping and you’re done! Gifts for the whole family, always edgy and wholesome. Always at the lowest possible price!

Galleria Greendale

NO OTHER STORE LIKE THIS! Gifts galore for the holidays—your one-stop shop to buy one-of-a-kind items. Discover the work of 80+ talented artists from across the U.S.—plus a gorgeous collection of Women’s Art-To-Wear in all sizes! Discover jewelry, glass, garden art, painting & decorative accessories – all original, handmade & specially selected for the store. Shop Ladies’ Night Out! Thur., Nov. 13, 4-8 p.m. Grab your BFF and shop 'til you drop! Special offers, register-to-win drawings and free refreshments throughout Historic Downtown Greendale along Parking St. and Broad St.

Gallery 507 Gift Shop

507 W. North Ave., Milwaukee

(414) 307-4888

A new addition to the Bronzeville community, the Gallery 507 Gift Shop offers a curated selection of unique items from local artists and artists around the world, perfect for your holiday shopping. Your purchase directly supports the Bronzeville Center of the Arts and its future museum endeavors.

Graveyard Gallery MKE

Milwaukee’s Own Themed Pop-Up - For Small Creatives, By Small Creatives! Join us on November 29 for our Inaugural Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Market at Experience Milwaukee @ Wantable Café (123 E. Walker St.). Shop small, Shop local!

Harmonic Harvest

This holiday season, shop with purpose and discover handcrafted pieces that support artisans and our nonprofit mission. Harmonic Harvest fosters social sustainability by empowering community connection. We envision a future where communities are woven together through meaningful gatherings, collaboration, and collective care.

Harley-Davidson Museum

Rev up the holidays at the H-D Museum, where families can build and continue their own traditions and make lasting memories. Head to Breakfast with Santa on December 7, 14, and 21 for a full holiday experience including a delicious brunch buffet in Rumble, letter writing to Santa, cookie decorating, holiday movies and photos with our guest from the North Pole!

Healium Hot Yoga-West Allis

Healium Hot Yoga-Bay View

Healium Restore

Healium HIIT

Give the gift of Healium Yoga and HIIT this season! Our 5 Class Pack is on sale Nov. 24-Dec. 31! Our class packs work at all four of our studios: Healium Hot Yoga-Bay View, West Allis, Healium Restore and Healium HIIT. 2025 Best of MKE Finalist!

Ian’s Pizza

2035 E. North Ave., East Side

5300 W. Bluemound Road, Story Hill

146 E. Juneau Ave., Downtown

ianspizza.com/city/milwaukee

Give the gift that doesn't disappoint! Ian's pizza! Step into one of our three locations and treat someone this Holiday Season with a Gift Card from Ian's. Pizza is a gift that never goes out of style! East Side|, Story Hill|. Downtown.

Knuckleheads Wellness

Slide on down to Knuckleheads Wellness and check out why Knuckleheads won “Best of Milwaukee” Best Head Shop, Vape shop and CBD Shop 2019-2024! With the holidays coming up, Knuckleheads knows exactly how to help you get into the Holiday spirit with their Black Friday blow out November 28–30; enjoy 20%-50% the entire store! Need something closer to the Holidays? Have no fear! Our Holiday Sale starts Dec 13–Dec 24, 20%-50% the entire store! Need something before or after then? Check out our large variety of Wellness products.

Milwaukee Film

Give the gift of film! Milwaukee Film has gifts for all the movie-lovers in your life, from Gift Memberships to Cinema Gift Packs—plus 2026 Milwaukee Film Festival ticket packages available starting Cyber Monday!

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD)

Join us at the MIAD Holiday Sale, an annual tradition! The MIAD Holiday Sale is your opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind art and design gifts, from sculptures to greeting cards, paintings, photographs, jewelry and more, created by MIAD students and alumni at affordable prices. Preview night: Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m., $10 admission. Free admission Dec. 5, 5-8 p.m. and Dec. 6, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Milwaukee Makers Market

MilwaukeeMakersMarket.com

Nov. 7: “Bonus Market” at Davians (Menomonee Falls)

Nov. 29: “Shop Small Saturday” at Discovery World

Dec. 7: “Early Bird Holiday Market” at Prairie Springs on Park

Dec. 21: “Holiday Showcase” at Discovery World

Milwaukee Makers Market encourages shopping Small, Local Businesses this Holiday Season! On Saturday Nov. 7 at Davians and Saturday Nov. 29 at Discovery World from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. The Market will feature over 50 Local Businesses including art, jewelry, soaps, clothing, candles, unique gifts, Milwaukee themed accessories and more! Admission to the Market is FREE! More information online.

Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA)

205 Veterans Ave., West Bend

(262) 334-9638

wisconsinart.org

Champagne Shopping, December 5–7

Find art-inspired gifts for everyone on your list this year at the MOWA Shop during Champagne Shopping! Throughout this three-day event, members sip champagne while they shop and receive exclusive discounts on a wide variety of products from Wisconsin-based artists and makers. Remember, a MOWA membership makes a great gift, too. Beginning at just $15, membership grants access to exhibitions, art making, tours, and so much more. Visit wisconsinart.org/join

Renaissance Books

Milwaukee General Mitchell Airport

Public Side of TSA Checkpoint

(414) 747-4550

instagram.com/renaissancebooksmilwaukee

Thank you for supporting our local, independent, and family-owned store--since 1959. Come visit the world’s first and only used bookstore in an airport, conveniently located on the public side of the TSA Checkpoint. Renaissance Books sells used, new, rare, antique, and first edition books. Now offering bookish accessories as well. Free parking with purchase.

The DeKoven Center

2000 Wisconsin Ave., Racine

dekovencenter.org/christmas-2025

Celebrate the holidays at “Christmas at DeKoven” on Sunday, December 7! This new family-friendly festival features local artisans, festive food, live music, a gingerbread competition, and a live nativity scene—all on our beautiful historic lakeside campus. Free entry.

The Jewelers Guild

Looking for something that says “only me” this holiday season? Join us at the Jewelers Guild where we feature stunning fine jewelry all made by hand in our studio! From classic to whimsical, the Jewelers Guild offers beautiful bespoke jewelry to fit every budget. Or give the gift of classes! Yes, we do that too! Gift Certificates, custom jewelry, watch repairs, and appraisals, all under one roof. Local. Handmade. The Jewelers Guild.