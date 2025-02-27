Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Anime Milwaukee, Brewcity Bruisers Return

× Expand Photo via Anime Milwaukee - animemilwaukee.org Prom Night film still

Brew City Bruisers Home Game

Saturday, March 1

New Berlin Sportsplex

2900 S. 163rd St., New Berlin

Our hometown roller derby team, the Brewcity Bruisers, was founded 20 years ago in 2005, starring players with colorful skater names like Grace Killy, Frau Kapow, Carabunga, and Susan B. Anarchy, to name just a few. The team’s home games this year take place at the New Berlin Sportsplex. The Bruisers will take on Madison’s Wisconsin United Roller Derby (WURD) team on March 1, with additional home games on March 29, April 26, and May 10.

Doors at 5:30 p.m., tickets are cash only at door, $15 for ages 12plus, $5 children 6-11. More info at: brewcitybruisers.com

Anime Milwaukee

March 7-9

Baird Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Anime Milwaukee has grown into one of the city’s largest pop culture events. The convention’s goal is to “celebrate and educate fans about anime, manga, Asian culture, music and gaming.” There’s lots to do over the three-day convention including cosplay, K-pop battles, panel discussions, and tabletop and video gaming. The line-up of special guests includes anime voice actors, famous cosplayers, and musicians.

Tickets range from $45-$80 and are available here: animemilwaukee.org/registration

Paper Mandalas Workshop

Wednesday, March 12

Great Lakes Distillery

616 W. Virginia St.

A paper mandala is a hand crafted, often symmetrical design made from layers of colorful paper, translated from Sanskrit as a “sacred center,” that can be symbolic or used as a focus of meditation (or just as a nice decoration). Milwaukee Mandalas hosts mandala making workshops at a variety of locations, with an upcoming one taking place at Great Lakes Distillery.

“This hands-on workshop will guide you through the process of assembling a beautiful, intricate mandala– customized with your choice of colors and finished in a display-ready frame,” the event info says.

The workshop is 6-8 p.m., tickets are $45. More info at: milwaukeemandalas.com

Karameowke: Groove for Good

Wednesday, March 12

Amped

910 W. Juneau Ave.

Stretch those vocals cords like a cat arching its back and help a good cause at the same time. This special night of “Karameowke” helps benefit Almost Home Cat Rescue MKE. Guests can help raise more funds by soliciting a certain amount of donations before they sing, there will be “Cat Song Bingo and a Karaoke Diva Sing-off” and Almost Home’s mascot, “Allie the ‘Almost Home’ Cat, will make an appearance and perform once her individual fundraising goal has been met.”

The event is 6-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available here: eventbrite.com/e/groove-for-good-almost-home-cat-rescue-tickets-1207682002379

Comix Book Club: My Favorite Thing is Monsters: Book 2

Thursday, March 13

Lion’s Tooth

2421 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

One of the focus areas of Lion’s Tooth bookstore is comics and graphic novels, and they’ve recently started a monthly Comix Book Club to discuss these works. On March 13, the featured graphic novel will be My Favorite Thing is Monsters: Book 2, the second in a series by Emil Farris. The club returns on April 10 to talk about Life Drawing by Jaime Hernandez.

Lion’s Tooth also has a Music Book Club (next meeting, March 20 to discuss Mia Zapata and The Gits by Steve Moriarity) and a Milwaukee Wine Academy Book Club (next meets March 27 to talk about Cork Dork by Bianca Bosker).

All of the book clubs are Thursday, 6-8 p.m. and have free admission. More info: lionstoothmke.com