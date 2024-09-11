Horror, Comics, Fantasy and Nerdy Books

Expand Port of Fear Film Festival logo

Port of Fear Film Festival

September 13-14

Kemper Center

6501 Third Ave.

Kenosha

With Halloween on the horizon, horror fanatics are kicking things into gear with the third annual Port of Fear Film Festival in Kenosha, a city with a strong horror fan scene. The festival screens feature length and film shorts in the categories of horror, sci-fi, fantasy, and thrillers, made by filmmakers who are locals and beyond. Some of the film short sessions include “Cackles & Screams” (horror comedy) and “Apoc Wow” (apocalyptic themed short films). In between screenings, you can check out the fest’s Spooky Market, which features dozens of local crafters and small businesses with appropriately eerie wares.

More information and tickets can be found at: portoffearff.com.

Milwaukee Comic Con

× Expand Milwaukee Comic Con banner

Saturday, September 1 4

4 Wisconsin State Fair grounds

(Expo Hall B)

This long running show is a great opportunity to dig for comic book back issues and other nostalgic toys and treasures, as well as work by local artists. There’s “over 350 tables of geeky goodness,” and special guests like Blake Foster, who played the Blue Ranger on Power Rangers Turbo, comic book artists like Jeffrey Moy, and animator Jeff Balke. Feel free to dress as your favorite comic creation—there’s also a costume contest.

The event is 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Children 12 and under are free, adult admission is $8. More info and tickets: mightyconshows.com.

Argren Faire

× Expand Argren Faire logo

Sunday, Sept. 15

Black Husky Brewing

909 E. Locust St.

A Renaissance Faire in Riverwest? Huzzah! The event is taking place at Black Husky Brewing and Garden Park, a small park across the street from the brewery. The event features a medieval drag parade, combat with Deeplight LARP, a Feats of Strength contest, vendors, food trucks, and a special brew from Black Husky.The event was inspired by local fantasy author Ross Hightower, whose books of The Spirit Song Saga take place in the land of Argren. Off the page, it’s a land where “vendors, fantasy authors, cosplayers, performers, and all manner of quizzical folks (are) welcome!” The event goes 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and is free.

Fitch Angel Dedication

× Expand Photo via Forest Home Historic Preservation Association Fitch Angel statue Fitch Angel statue

Saturday, September 21

Forest Home Cemetery

2405 W. Forest Home Ave.

Six years ago, a thief attempted to abscond with an angel statue in the Fitch family plot in the historic Forest Home Cemetery. After some fundraising, the repaired statue will return to the plot with a special ceremony celebrating the angel’s return. Historian Brian Fette will discuss the history and provenance of the Angel of Peace statue, created by sculptor Martin Schauss.

The ceremony is 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. The event is free and you can register here: eventbrite.com/e/fitch-angel-dedication-tickets-956404821567.

Awkward Nerd Book Fair

Expand Awkward Nerd Book Fair

Sunday, September 22

Tripoli Shrine Center

3000 W. Wisconsin Ave.

This literary focused event, “a classic ‘90s themed book fair for adults,” returns for year three, expanding into a larger venue in the ballroom of the Tripoli Shrine Center. Awkward Nerd Events, as their name suggests, focuses on nerd culture, but you’ll find a mix of authors from a wide variety of genres, booksellers, game sellers and publishers, and a craft area and photo booth. Food and drink are available and there’s a line-up of speakers and panels throughout the day.

A “Records and Typewriters” after party celebrating the release of the new issue of QWERTYFest MKE’s official zine, QWERTY Quarterly (disclosure: the author of this column is one of the publication’s editors) follows 5-7 p.m. at Wiggle Room (2988 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) and is free.

The Awkward Nerd Book Fair runs 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets start at $15 for General Admission and can be found here: awkwardnerdevents.com/products/awkward-nerd-book-fair-2024.