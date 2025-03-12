Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Ides of Horror

× Expand Photo via The Raven's Nest Armored Combat - Facebook The Raven's Nest Armored Combat Combatants from The Raven's Nest Armored Combat

Milwaukee Horror Con

March 14-16

Four Points by Sheraton Milwaukee Airport Convention Center

5311 S. Howell Ave.

Horror themed events have been on the rise in the Milwaukee area and the latest entry is this new convention specializing in the genre, Milwaukee Horror Con, runs three days with a slate of horror actors like Michael Hargrove (Candyman), Felissa Rose (Terrifier, Sleepaway Camp), Alex Vincent (Child’s Play), among others. The convention also features film screenings, panel discussions and horror-themed vendors.

Tickets range from $9-$62, more info and a convention schedule can be found here: mkehorrorcon.com

Rare Bird Market

Thursday, March 20

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N. Commerce St.

Another new event, this market has 30 local vendors that specialize in “oddball items” and “unique goods,” including candles, jewelry, taxidermy, prints, and clothes, horror plushes, and vintage items, all with an eerie edge. There’s also rune readings, live painting. Lakefront Brewery will serve food and drink.

The event goes 4-8 p.m. and has free admission.

Dragonlings D&D

Saturday, March 22

Old Guard Games

3132 N. Downer Ave.

Old Guard Games, which opened last year, has become a headquarters for tabletop gaming in Milwaukee. They’ve partnered with a gaming group called Dragon’s Sandbox to offer adventuring kids, aged 8-17 (and their parents), a Dungeons & Dragons session. Everything for gameplay is included, participants just need to bring their creative energy.

“It’s a great way to get kids into a hobby that involves imagination, public speaking, thinking, strategy, and most importantly, face-to-face communication in an era when any parent knows how difficult that can be,” says store owner Ben Checota.

If playing Magic: The Gathering is more your speed, Checota says the store has a Magic night every Thursday at 6 p.m., all ages with no admission cost. “All are welcome,” Checota says.

Dragonlings D&D runs 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., the session costs $37.76, tickets available here: dragons-sandbox.com/event/march-22-dragonlings-dd/

Medieval Combat Fight Night II

Saturday, March 22

Da Bar

1902 S. 60th St., West Allis

This looks like quite a bar fight—armored combatants fighting in “full-contact medieval combat” where “warriors clash in a test of steel, strength, and skill” will show their prowess with swords, shields, and poleaxes.

Armored combat seems to be a new bar trend in West Allis– a “Medieval Mayhem” is also happening on April 5 at another ‘Stallis bar, Shotzy’s 2 (6922 W. Orchard St.), which boasts “real steel weapons and armor!” May the best knights prevail.

Tickets are $20 at the door, doors are at 6:30 p.m.

Diorama-Rama: Myths & Legends

Tuesday, March 25

Amorphic Beer

3700 N. Fratney St.

Diorama-Rama returns, this year choosing a “Myths & Legends” theme.

“Whether you craft Medusa’s bad hair day, King Arthur’s quest for a decent latte, or Bigfoot’s long-overdue spa retreat, we can’t wait to see your legendary creations,” the call for entrants read, encouraging people to create their own miniature epic tales. The event is partnering with non-profit Streetlife Communities to collect money and goods at the event. MKE Bento Food Truck will be parked outside the brewery from 5-9 p.m. “It’s going to be LEGENDARY!” as the event info reads.

The event goes 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is free. More info: nationaldioramamonth.com