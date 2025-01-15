Madcap Milwaukee: A Witch, A Goblin King, and some Anime Characters

× Expand Jen Silverman’s Witch

Witch

January 17-18

The Brick House

504 E. Center St.

Jen Silverman’s Witch follows the story of “a charming devil who arrives in the quiet village of Edmonton to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their darkest desires,” but the devil hits a snag when they encounter Elizabeth, labeled as a witch, who has a soul not easily bought. This play reading is the first show from Black Cat & Crow Reading Co., who hopes to perform published and original works, with future shows including “anything from Shakespeare to public domain horror films to completely new material to lesser-known published scripts.”

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., shows at 8. Tickets range from $7.50-$10. More info: tickettailor.com/events/blackcatcrowreadingco/1522676

Expand Photo: Awkward Nerd Events Goblin King Masquerade Ball Goblin King Masquerade Ball

The Goblin King Masquerade Ball

January 17-18

Turner Hall Ballroom

1040 N. Vel R. Philips Ave.

The Goblin King returns for a third annual event, two evenings in a land of fantasy and enchantment filled with waltzing, cosplay, vendors, performances and signature drinks. Friday, January 17 features a pride themed night, featuring games and drag performances. The following night is the big ball, featuring performances by the Goblin King Players as well as other entertainers and artists. Formal attire or cosplay is required, adding to the immersive experience.

The event is 18plus. Tickets (some ticket levels are sold out) and more info: awkwardnerdevents.com/products/2025-goblin-king-masquerade-ball

Milwaukee Anime-Fest

Expand Kevinle Milwaukee Anime-Fest flyer

Saturday, January 18

Four Points by Sheraton Milwaukee Airport

5323 S. Howell Ave.

Not to be confused with Anime Milwaukee (which is happening in March), this anime celebration has guests like voice actors from Dragon Ball Z, anime panel discussions, a cosplay contest, lip sync battle, trivia, vendors, and local manga artists.

The event goes 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission is $20, kids 11 and under free. More info and tickets: milwaukeeanimefest.com

Three Minute Thesis

Wednesday, January 22

Amorphic Brewing

3700 N. Fratney St.

Make your case: Three Minute Thesis is a fast, fun way to lay down your argument, even if the theory is bunk. The event will see “a dozen presenters convince you of their thesis, half of which might not even be true. A Q&A session will follow each for additional audience derived hilarity.”

3MT is an international competition, but Amorphic Brewing notes that their version is “more fun, not affiliated with the real deal in any way, and with a lot more beer.”

The event starts at 7 p.m. and is free to attend, arriving early to get food and drink and a seat is recommended.

Comicverse Comic Book Convention & Toy Show

Sunday, January 26

New Berlin Ale House

16002 W. Cleveland Ave.

New Berlin

This recurring vendor show is a good opportunity for toy and comic treasure hunters to find pieces for their collection and a chance to connect with like-minded enthusiasts. It features a room full of vendors set up with vintage and modern toys, and comics stretching from the Golden Age to contemporary titles. “Whether you’re a passionate collector or simply love comics and toys, this event is packed with excitement for everyone,” the show’s event page reads.

The show runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is $4, 12 and under free.