Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: A Ghost Garden and Other Fall Delights

Zack Pieper: Ghost Garden

November 2-22

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Rd

For the last 10 years, Milwaukee artist Zack Pieper has created ghost themed mosaic installations using hundreds, sometimes thousands, of drawings of ghosts on yellow Post-it notes. The small illustrations are interwoven into a bigger piece, making a fun Halloween season treat. This year, Pieper’s “ghost-its” have been adhered to Lynden Sculpture Garden’s windows where they’ll be on display through November 22. A good time to go is in the evening, when the illuminated windows make the art pop.

Lyden Sculpture Garden has free admission and is open every day 10 a.m.-5 p.m. except Thursdays. More info on Ghost Garden: lyndensculpturegarden.org/exhibitions/zack-pieper

Feast of Faire Renaissance Market

Saturday, November 8

Faklandia Brewpub

3807 S. Packard Ave., St. Francis

A small pop-up Ren Faire themed vendor market, Faklandia Brewpub is a perfect setting for the Feast of Faire as their overall theme is a fantasy world dreamed up by proprietor Nathan Fakler. Food and drink will be available. Wearing Ren Faire attire is encouraged and will save you a dollar off your drink.

The market is 6-9 p.m. and free to attend.

Mahjong Pop Up

Saturday, November 8

Aroma Café

8100 W. National Ave., West Allis

The game of Mahjong originates from China and is a game of strategy and luck played with a set of 144 tiles. The Milwaukee Mahjong Social Group is dedicated to providing opportunities for fans of the game to meet up and play. A ticket to this event at Aroma Café in West Allis includes game play and a chance to win prizes as well as a drink and pastry. The group will also have a “Friendsgiving” game session on Monday, November 24 at 5pm at the Wauwatosa Public Library.

Tickets to the Aroma Café event are $28 plus fees and can be found here: aromacafemke.com/event-details/mahjong-at-aroma-cafe The Milwaukee Mahjong group can be found on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/mkemahjong

QWERTY Quarterly #10 Release Party

Sunday, November 9

Last Rites MKE

625 S. Sixth St.

QWERTY Quarterly is the official zine publication of QWERTYFEST MKE (your Madcap Milwaukee Calendar columnist is one of the organizers) and the quarterly release party is a social event for writers and artists. The latest issue has a lot of material created at last month’s festival, there will be a variety of typewriters and punk rock inspired writing prompts for people to check out.

The event is 3-5 p.m., free to attend, copies of the zine are $5.

Backyard Historians

Wednesday, November 19

Iron Horse Hotel

500 W. Florida St.

Hosted by the Milwaukee History Club, this monthly meet up is billed as an “evening of fun, laughter, and bite-sized Milwaukee history. It’s ‘story-hour’ for grown-ups!” There will be three 15-minute presentations on different chapters of Milwaukee history, Milwaukee-themed trivia, and a “Mystery Bag” interactive feature. The Iron Horse Hotel’s bar, Branded, will have drink specials.

The event is 6:30-8 p.m. and is free. You can join the club for $10 but don’t need to be a member to attend. More info: milwaukeehistoryclub.com/backyard-historians