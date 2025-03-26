Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: A Good Time for Gaming

× Expand Photo via Midwest Gaming Classic - Facebook Midwest Gaming Classic Midwest Cubing Association tournament at the the Midwest Gaming Classic

AdeptiCon 2025

March 26-30

Baird Center

400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

AdeptiCon has slowly grown since they launched their first event in 2003, with a focus on tabletop role-playing and war gaming, as well as collectible card games. The event helped fill a void left when Gen Con left the city, the same year they were founded. There will be lots of gametime with popular titles like Warhammer and Magic: The Gathering, as well as hobby seminars and an exhibitor hall filled with game creators.

For more info on registration, see: adepticon.org

Miniature Paint & Take Event

Saturday, March 29

Old Guard Games

3132 N. Downer Ave.

Miniatures are game pieces used in a variety of tabletop games. A special session at Old Guard Games, open to all ages, supplies free miniatures (“ranging from historical to sci-fi to fantasy, with anime or anthropomorphic characters for kids”) as well as paints and brushes, and workspace to paint. Experienced miniature painters will be on hand to help out.

“They can then paint it however they like with as little input from staff as they want—how to paint eyes or other items can be a skill,” says Ben Checota, the store owner. The following day, March 30, the store will also have a free Pokemon card tutorial 12-4 p.m. and the store runs a free shuttle bus back and forth to AdeptiCon (see previous entry) Thursday through Saturday.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

12-4 p.m. admission is free.

Garden & Gears Steampunk Faire

Saturday, March 29

Mitchell Park Domes

524 S. Layton Blvd.

Steampunk describes an artistic subculture that embraces Victorian era fashion and technology, a retro-futuristic, alternative history that mixes in speculative fiction. Costumes often include things like top hats, corsets, welding goggles, gears, and general old-timey contraptions. Local steampunks have created a gathering to show off costumes and art at a special event at the Domes, free with admission price.

Gardens & Gears features 14 vendors, including artists and authors, music from DJ Madame Phoole, a costume parade, tea dueling (where competitors dunk a biscuit and attempt to eat it before it crumbles apart), and there will be food and drink available.

9 a.m.-4 p.m., free with admission to Domes, more info: mitchellparkdomes.com

Midwest Gaming Classic

April 4-6

Baird Center

400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Midwest Gaming Classic proclaims that they are the “country’s largest retro gaming event,” with over 10,000 playable games, including classic video arcades, pinball machines, as well as board and card games. Playing these games is front and center, but there’s plenty of other attractions, including vendors, industry celebrities, music acts, wrestling, cosplay, and competitions. One of the centerpieces of the event is the convention’s Computing and Gaming Museum, where hundreds of consoles and computers from throughout gaming history are hooked up and ready to play.

For more info and tickets, go to: midwestgamingclassic.com

Re: Craft & Relic Spring Market

April 5-6

Milwaukee County Sports Complex

6000 W. Ryan Road, Franklin

This market has a wide variety of new and vintage unique goods, featuring 180 booths of artists, craftsmen, vintage curators, and pop-up boutiques. There’s also some food and drink vendors, and you can take a break from shopping to enjoy music throughout the day, including sets by Orlando Pena, Nate Bjorge, Jake Williams and Andy Braun.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Admission options range from $1-$10, see recraftandrelic.com/spring-market for more details.