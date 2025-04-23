Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: A Quarter Century of Concinnity

× Expand Photo via Concinnity Con - Instagram Concinnity Con at MSOE The vendor hall at Concinnity Con

Concinnity 25

Saturday, April 26

MSOE Dwight & Dian Diercks Computational Science Hall

1025 N. Milwaukee St.

With a theme of “Celebrating a Quarter Century,” Concinnity is “Wisconsin’s oldest continually running anime, gaming, and science fiction convention.” It’s a place to find many aspects of nerd culture—talks on “Doctor Who” and “Cowboy Bebop,” a “Magic: The Gathering” tournament, panels, video games, miniature painting sessions and a cosplay contest. Special guests include authors Christina Henry, Libby Shea and Cynthia Pelayo, among many others.

Concinnity is open 10 a.m.-10 p.m., free for MSOE students and staff and children under 13, non-MSOE attendee tickets are $20 age 13-17, $25 for adults. More info and tickets: www.concinnitycon.weebly.com

Kawaii Fiesta! K-pop and Nerdy Fandom Market

Saturday, April 26

Faklandia Brewing

3807 S. Packard Ave., St. Francis

The word kawaii is Japanese, and translates to something like “endearing cuteness,” found in Japanese cutie characters of Hello Kitty and Pokemon. Formerly called the K-pop (Korean pop music) Market, the Kawaii Fiesta says it will be “filled with all sorts of fun and cute things to see” and has moved to a new location, Faklandia Brewing. There will be vendors and artists set up with their kawaii and K-pop influenced work, plus “special performances” and a “random dance party.” The event page says, “think of it as a mini-anime market with more focus on K-pop.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The event is 3-8pm and free to attend.

Kenosha Book Festival 2025- Chapter One

Sunday, April 27

Studio Moonfall

5107 Seventh Ave., Kenosha

Donovan Scherer, proprietor of Studio Moonfall, a book and gift shop in Kenosha, offers a monthly (April through September) installment of the Kenosha Book Festival outside of his store. There’s always an interesting mix of about 20 regional authors and artists as well as tables filled with used books. HWY UFO Coffee will have drinks.

The event runs 10 a.m.- 3p.m. Admission is free. See www.studiomoonfall.com for info on upcoming fests.

Milwaukee Spirit Fair

Saturday, May 3

Willow-O-Way Grant Park Hall

207 S. Lake Drive, South Milwaukee

A metaphysical market and meet-up, Milwaukee Spirit Fair returns for a “Beltane Edition” (Beltane is a pagan celebration of Spring) and features vendors, artists, divination readers, holistic practitioners, ceremonies and rituals. There will be live music and presentations like “Spirits of Beltane” and “Quantum Healing” as well as a maypole ritual and a raffle.

The fair goes from 12-5 p.m. and has free admission.

Countdown to Crusherfest

Saturday, May 3

Bucyrus Club and Event Center

1919 12th Ave., South Milwaukee

This wrestling showcase is a fundraiser for Crusherfest, which is happening later in the month (May 31-June 1). Crusherfest celebrates the life and colorful career of South Milwaukeean Reginald Lisowski aka “The Crusher” (1926-2005), who had a long career in wrestling, embracing a Milwaukee persona of a beer drinking tough guy. Following in his footsteps, this show is collaboration produced by Great Lakes Championship Wrestling (GLCW), Midwest Independent Association of Wrestling (MIA), and House of Headlocks Professional Wrestling School. There will be a raffle and auction items. The Crusher’s old foe Baron von Raschke was set to appear to sign autographs but had to cancel.

Doors at 6 p.m. Bell time 7:30 p.m. Tickets: www.glcwwrestling.com