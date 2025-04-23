Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: A Quarter Century of Concinnity

Photo via Concinnity Con - Instagram
Concinnity Con at MSOE
The vendor hall at Concinnity Con
Concinnity 25
- Saturday, April 26
- MSOE Dwight & Dian Diercks Computational Science Hall
- 1025 N. Milwaukee St.
With a theme of “Celebrating a Quarter Century,” Concinnity is “Wisconsin’s oldest continually running anime, gaming, and science fiction convention.” It’s a place to find many aspects of nerd culture—talks on “Doctor Who” and “Cowboy Bebop,” a “Magic: The Gathering” tournament, panels, video games, miniature painting sessions and a cosplay contest. Special guests include authors Christina Henry, Libby Shea and Cynthia Pelayo, among many others.
Concinnity is open 10 a.m.-10 p.m., free for MSOE students and staff and children under 13, non-MSOE attendee tickets are $20 age 13-17, $25 for adults. More info and tickets: www.concinnitycon.weebly.com
Kawaii Fiesta! K-pop and Nerdy Fandom Market
- Saturday, April 26
- Faklandia Brewing
- 3807 S. Packard Ave., St. Francis
The word kawaii is Japanese, and translates to something like “endearing cuteness,” found in Japanese cutie characters of Hello Kitty and Pokemon. Formerly called the K-pop (Korean pop music) Market, the Kawaii Fiesta says it will be “filled with all sorts of fun and cute things to see” and has moved to a new location, Faklandia Brewing. There will be vendors and artists set up with their kawaii and K-pop influenced work, plus “special performances” and a “random dance party.” The event page says, “think of it as a mini-anime market with more focus on K-pop.”
The event is 3-8pm and free to attend.
Kenosha Book Festival 2025- Chapter One
- Sunday, April 27
- Studio Moonfall
- 5107 Seventh Ave., Kenosha
Donovan Scherer, proprietor of Studio Moonfall, a book and gift shop in Kenosha, offers a monthly (April through September) installment of the Kenosha Book Festival outside of his store. There’s always an interesting mix of about 20 regional authors and artists as well as tables filled with used books. HWY UFO Coffee will have drinks.
The event runs 10 a.m.- 3p.m. Admission is free. See www.studiomoonfall.com for info on upcoming fests.
Milwaukee Spirit Fair
- Saturday, May 3
- Willow-O-Way Grant Park Hall
- 207 S. Lake Drive, South Milwaukee
A metaphysical market and meet-up, Milwaukee Spirit Fair returns for a “Beltane Edition” (Beltane is a pagan celebration of Spring) and features vendors, artists, divination readers, holistic practitioners, ceremonies and rituals. There will be live music and presentations like “Spirits of Beltane” and “Quantum Healing” as well as a maypole ritual and a raffle.
The fair goes from 12-5 p.m. and has free admission.
Countdown to Crusherfest
- Saturday, May 3
- Bucyrus Club and Event Center
- 1919 12th Ave., South Milwaukee
This wrestling showcase is a fundraiser for Crusherfest, which is happening later in the month (May 31-June 1). Crusherfest celebrates the life and colorful career of South Milwaukeean Reginald Lisowski aka “The Crusher” (1926-2005), who had a long career in wrestling, embracing a Milwaukee persona of a beer drinking tough guy. Following in his footsteps, this show is collaboration produced by Great Lakes Championship Wrestling (GLCW), Midwest Independent Association of Wrestling (MIA), and House of Headlocks Professional Wrestling School. There will be a raffle and auction items. The Crusher’s old foe Baron von Raschke was set to appear to sign autographs but had to cancel.
Doors at 6 p.m. Bell time 7:30 p.m. Tickets: www.glcwwrestling.com