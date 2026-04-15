Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: A Time of Zines and Pinball

× Expand Photo by Emily Dalske - Milwaukee Zine Fest Milwaukee Zine Fest 2025 - Milwaukee Public Library (Central) The 16th annual Milwaukee Zine Fest at Central Library in Milwaukee (2025)

Milwaukee Moth StorySlam: Suspicious

Friday, April 17

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., 255 W. Bruce St.

A regular storytelling session and experience, this StorySlam features people telling five-minute tales of “counterfeit handbags, messages from unknown phone numbers, or skeletons in the closet” and other stories of deception or suspicion. The Moth returns next month to Anodyne in Walker’s Point on May 15 with the theme “I Got it from my Mama.”

Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8. General admission is $18, tickets available here: themoth.org/events/sus-milwaukee-2026

Milwaukee Zine Fest

Saturday, April 18

Milwaukee Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Zines are indie, self-published (usually photo-copied) little magazines, sometimes auto-biographical or themed on a niche topic. With more and more content AI generated, it’s a nice display of genuine human creativity at Milwaukee Zine Fest, which has been celebrating the format since 2008. In addition to filling Central Library with tables full of dozens of zine creators, the event has “hands-on experiences and workshops throughout the day.”

The festival is 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and is free to attend. More info at: www.milwaukeezinefest.com

Slay the Lake- Kenosha LGBTQ+ Horror Book Fest

Saturday, April 18

The Final Girl Bar, 7546 Sheridan Road, Kenosha

Featuring around 15 authors and creators, this small book fest “is an event for queer folx and allies of the LGBTQ+ community to share their passion for creating and reading,” as well as “promoting a more inclusive environment for creatives to thrive in.” The organizers, authors Jessie Rose and RE Bunch, note that often “people of color, women, and queer characters are the first to be offed during the story” as 2-dimensional caricatures. Slay the Lake gives a chance to share stories from a different perspective.

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The event is 2-8 p.m., ages 18+, ticketed early entry from 2-3 p.m. is $15, after 3p.m. free to attend. For more info, see: slaythelake.com

Midwest Gaming Classic

April 24-26

Baird Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

It’s a milestone 25th year for the Midwest Gaming Classic, a celebration of practically every game under the sun. What started as a small gathering of Atari fans has grown into a bonanza of gaming, everything from classic arcades and pinball to tabletop and card games, with an entertainment line-up of wrestling, music, panels and presentations. With over 10,000 games to choose from, even three days of convention is not enough time to check everything out, but you’re sure to run into an old favorite or two or find a new one.

For ticket and schedule info, see: midwestgamingclassic.com

Earth Day Maker’s Market

Saturday, April 25

Ope Brewing Co., 6751 W. National Ave., West Allis

Founded in 1970 (with a key role by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson), Earth Day is an annual day to demonstrate environmental protection, a worthy idea to celebrate. At Ope Brewing Company, a maker’s market will feature local creators, “many of them using up-cycled, eco-friendly, or recycled material in their creations. The line-up includes vendors with handmade jewelry, paper art, bakery, customized pillows, and more. Ope will have their beer and other drinks on tap.

The market is 1 1a.m.-4 p.m. and free to attend.