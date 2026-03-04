Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Anime, Horror, Steampunk and More

× Expand Photo via Anime Milwaukee - Facebook One Piece Cosplayer Meetup - Anime Milwaukee 2025 One Piece cosplayers gather for a meetup and photo shoot at Anime Milwaukee 2025 in the Baird Center.

Anime MKE

March 6-8

Baird Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

This beloved annual gathering started as a small show at UWM in 2007 but has grown into a weekend filled with all things related to anima, manga, cosplay, Asian culture, music, and gaming. There’s lots of vendors, workshops, panels, and fun activities like Cosplay Combat Chess, Kpop Battles, a swapmeet, dance parties and more. There’s a lot to take in, so check out their website for a full schedule.

Tickets and more info can be found here: www.animemilwaukee.org

Gardens & Gears Steampunk Faire

Saturday, March 7

Mitchell Park Domes, 524 S. Layton Blvd.

After a few years of hiatus, this annual steampunk gathering returned to the Domes last year. “Steampunk” is a subculture that explores an alternate history of a Victorian era style steam-powered future with innovative costumes, props, music and art. This event features over a dozen artists and vendors, live entertainment by Madame Phoole’s Panharmonium and fittingly, the event coincides with a steam-powered model train display, “Modern Wonders in the Dome,” which will serve as an appropriate backdrop (and is on display through March 22).

The event runs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and is included in Domes admission, for more info: mitchellparkdomes.com

What the Hex: The Fool

Sunday, March 8

Dresden Castle, 3775 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy

What the Hex has established itself as a regular show that offers a mix of vendors, workshops, and performers to form a “witches market,” this edition based on a major arcana tarot card: The Fool. Vendors will be selling spiritual tools, candles, crystals, jewelry, accessories, apparel, and more. Workshops include ones on honoring the upcoming Spring Equinox, there will be tarot and other readers as well as some local food options.

The event runs 1 1a.m- 5p.m., $3 admission.

Rare Bird Night Market

Thursday, March 12

Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N. Commerce St.

The third Rare Bird Night Market will fill Lakefront Brewery with vendors that specialize selling the unique and unusual, including artists with “unique prints and paintings, odd and obscure vintage goods, alternative apparel, jewelry and accessories, chainmail, taxidermy, wet specimens, and more. This time around, there will also be tarot readings and burlesque and sideshow performances from Sally Marvel, Candi Crucifix, and Cherry LaTarte. Lakefront will have food and drink specials available.

The market runs 4- 8p.m. and free to attend.

Milwaukee Horror Con

March 13-15

Baird Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Appropriately kicking off Friday the 13th weekend, Milwaukee Horror Con has grown significantly in the last year, moving to the Baird Center. The event has a variety of horror-related vendors, panels, and screenings. Special guests this year include Ari Lehman (Friday the 13th), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp) and Naomi Grossman (American Horror Story), among others. Other conference events include a Saturday night VIP after party a world record attempt “Gathering of the Jasons,” a costume contest, a “Miss Milwaukee Horror Con” contest, and you can even get married at the event.

Tickets and more info can be found here: www.milwaukeehorrorcon.com