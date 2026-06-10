Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Aquabats! and Blood Rave

× Expand Photo by Justine Bean Photos via The Aquabats! - Facebook The Aquabats! The Aquabats! (2026)

SAUCED Night Market

June 12-13

House of Rad, 324 N. 12 St.

An artist collective that was based in Riverwest, House of RAD has moved to a new location in the St. Paul Avenue Design District. To celebrate the new, expanded space (two stories and over twice the size of their last location), a two-day market will showcase local artists with 50 vendors and 40 open artist studios, and chance to check out the new space and how it will be utilized. Music will be provided by DJ Dudley Moon.

The market is open 5-10 p.m. both days and free to attend. Guests are encouraged to RSVP: www.tixtree.com/e/sauced-night-market-732686bd50fb

Blood Rave

Saturday, June 13

Miramar Theatre,

The highlight of this dark wave/ industrial/ EBM dance party hosted by the Goth Barge DJs, is a bit unusual: at midnight there will be a “blood drop.” The event does point out that this is “simulated blood” and if you don’t want to get soaked, you can stand at a safe distance out of the drop zone. We have to think inspiration for this came from the 1998 vampire action film Blade, which has a memorable “Blood Rave” scene with frolicking vampires.

The event is 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 18+ and tickets are $15.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Warhammer 40k Grand Tournament

June 13-14

Old Guard Games, 3132 N. Downer Ave.

Warhammer 40k is a popular tabletop wargame that is about to launch their 11th Edition. Fans have organized a two-day tournament at Old Guard Games to play 10th Edition one more time, with a variety of prizes for the winners. It’s just one of many game tournaments or leagues that Old Guard Games hosts—they are currently wrapping up their Blood Bowl league (a fantasy football game populated by monsters), have a weekly “Pokemon Clinic” and will have an introduction to The Silver Bayonet, a wargame set in the Napoleonic Era on June 27, among others.

Tickets to enter the tournament are $50. More info and tickets here: www.bestcoastpairings.com/event/2TiG84ENsonF

The Aquabats!

Tuesday, June 16

Turner Hall Ballroom, 1040 N. Vel R. Philips Ave.

Founded in 1994, the superhero-themed comedy-rock/ska/new wave band entertains with a colorful, action-packed stage show, led by the group’s singer, The MC Bat Commander. The band started as a joke but developed a following and had their own TV series, The Aquabats! Super Show! After a big 30th anniversary celebration and a new album in 2024, the band is back on a “Gigantish Tour,” which takes them to Turner Hall, with Koffin Kats and Sullvn opening.

Doors at 6pm/ show at 7 p.m. General admission tickets start at $43 and can be found here: www.pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/the-aquabats-2026

Masterclass: It’s Us with Wings: A Bird Puppet Workshop

Wednesday, June 17

Arts @ Large, 1100 S. Fifth St.

A workshop on how to create bird puppets out of paper mache and other materials ties to a “Bird Parade” of puppets that will take place July 1, it’s all part of their “Flock” residency of artist Hattie Grimm’s bird-themed art. Guest will learn how to sculpt and paint wearable puppets as well as opportunity “for movement, performance, and collective creation.” The “Closing Celebration” will feature the parade of bird puppets as well as sidewalk art, facepainting, dance performances and more.

The workshop is 6-8 p.m. It’s free to attend and materials are provided, but space is limited. See more info here: www.artsatlargeinc.org/visit/current-exhibit/