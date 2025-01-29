Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Art, Music, and More

× Expand Photo © Embassy Pictures Prom Night film still

‘80s Slasher Prom Night

Saturday, February 1

X-Ray Arcade

5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy

A night of dancin’ and slashin’ is taking place at X-Ray Arcade, celebrating the golden age of the slasher film, the 1980s. Friday the 13th, Halloween, Sleepaway Camp, The Slumber Party Massacre and Prom Night are just a few of the blood-soaked flicks that appeared on the silver screen in the late ‘0s and through the ‘80s. The latter movie on that list is appropriate for this evening, which encourages attendees to dress in their ‘80s promwear best. A Prom King and Queen will be crowned. Presented by the SlashU podcast, the event features DJ Halfway Jones and a part of the proceeds benefits Friends of MADACC.

The event is 7 .m.-midnight, $5 cover, and 18-plus.

Walkers Point Makers Market & Bar Hop

Sunday, February 2

Various locations

This event offers a chance to shop local and bar hop Walkers Point businesses while checking out handmade goods by 65 different creators, including “jewelry, knit goods, home décor, metal working, prints, soap, paintings, candles, etc.” The event is organized by I Heart Indie Markets, and participating businesses include Broken Bat Brewing, Indeed Brewing, Anodyne Coffee Roasting, Station 1846, The Laughing Tap, and Great Lakes Distillery.

The event is free. More info at the event’s Facebook page: facebook.com/events/618072557501431

WMSE’s 8th Annual Art and Music Event and Auction

Friday, February 7

Pritzlaff Building

333 N. Plankinton Ave.

Back for their 8th annual event, WMSE’s Art and Music event features almost 200 album size pieces of art by local and nationally recognized artists up for auction, music by WMSE DJs and a special performance by Nineteen Thirteen (with artist John Kowalczyk painting live), food trucks, and drinks by local breweries and distilleries.

“Whether you’re a collector, a music enthusiast, or just looking for a unique Friday night out, this event has something for everyone,” WMSE’s event info reads.

The event runs 6-10 p.m., tickets are $15 advance or $20 at the door, tickets available here: wmse.org/store

BremSin- Love Fest

Saturday, February 8

Bremen Cafe

901 E. Clarke St.

BremSin is a reoccurring burlesque showcase at Bremen Café. With cartoon hearts in our eyes and flowers in our hearts for Valentine’s Day, they’ve made an appropriate return show called “Love Fest.” Burlesque performers for this show include show organizer Vee Valentine, JJ ORyder, Playboi, Medusa Gayze, Flora Fawn, Lacey Garter, Reina Fire, Madi Inferna, host Mr. Lucifer and DJ Steb. There is no cover charge, but attendees should “bring tips for performers” and are asked to “don’t be a dick.”

The show starts at 9 p.m.

MIAD Zine Fair

Saturday, February 8

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design

273 E. Erie St.

Milwaukee has a thriving scene of creators of zines, small press creations that are usually self-published and photocopied. The long-running Milwaukee Zine Fest is happening April 19, and the annual MILK Comics Fest focuses on comic zines. MIAD’s Zine Fair offers a chance to “purchase student zines and self-published works, connect with fellow student creators and become part of Milwaukee’s vibrant zine community.”

The event is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in MIAD’s 160 Auditorium and has free admission.