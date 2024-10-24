Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Celebrate with the Undead

The Haunting of Hill House

Oct. 18 - Nov. 3

Waukesha Civic Theatre

264 W. Main St.

Waukesha

Shirley Jackson’s 1959 gothic horror novel The Haunting of Hill House, a story about paranormal investigators getting more than they bargained for, has been adapted several times, from a 1963 film to an acclaimed television adaptation in 2018. Now you can see it onstage performed at the Waukesha Civic Theatre. Join the characters as they explore Hill House and its “forbidding and sinister reputation.” Tickets are $18-$33 and can be found here: waukeshacivictheatre.org/production/hauntingofhillhouse.

Day of the Dead Ofrendas Exhibit

Photo via Latino Arts Day of the Dead ofrendas

Oct. 23 - Nov. 15

Latino Arts

1028 S. Ninth St.

Dia de los Muertos celebrates the lives of those who have passed on. In their memory, people set up special ofrendas, which are “traditional altars commemorating family members that are no longer physically with us but forever present in our hearts.” Latino Arts will have a display of ofrendas, showing how the tradition is celebrated in different regions of Mexico and other countries like Guatemala. An opening reception takes place at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. Latino Arts is open Monday through Friday to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. You can find more info on the show here: latinoartsinc.org/exhibits/day-of-the-dead-ofrendas.

What We Do In the Cider Haus Halloween Pop-up

What We Do in the Cider Haus banner

Oct. 29-Nov. 2

Pomona Cider Co.

2163 N. Farwell Ave.

The cult hit show What We Do in the Shadows is a mockumentary comedy show about four vampire roommates—Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin Robinson, along with their associates. Awkward Nerd Events has teamed up with Pomona Cider Company to transport guests into feeling like they’ve “stepped directly into a vampire mansion.” Special nights of the pop-up include a “Blood Banquet” dinner party on Oct. 29, a Vampire: The Masquerade role-playing game themed night on Oct. 30, and a big Halloween party on Oct. 31. More event info and tickets can be found here: order.toasttab.com/online/pomona-cider-company.

For another take on a What We Do in the Shadows pop-up, Lost Whale (2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) is transforming into “Nadja’s Vampire Nighclub” from Oct. 25 through Nov. 3.

Gargoyles, Grotesques, & Dragons tour

Photo via Historic Milwaukee Milwaukee gargoyles

Sunday, Oct. 27

Historic Milwaukee

235 E. Michigan St.

It’s the season for monster spotting, and this special tour from Historic Milwaukee looks at downtown buildings that “feature many ‘faces’ that appear on churches to remind people of another world of monsters, demons, and strange beasts waiting for sinners. From monsters to angels, these ornaments will delight you.” Bringing binoculars for a better look is recommended.

The tour runs 11a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets are $10-$20 and are available here: historicmilwaukee.org/event/gargoyles-grotesques-dragons-2024-10-27.

Kristoff Schubilske There Will Be Blood banner

Blood Drive + BLOOD Performance

Friday, Nov. 1

Cactus Club

2496 S. Wentworth Ave.

This vampire party wants your blood, but it’s for a good cause—a blood donation drive for Versiti. The drive starts at noon and there will be blood-themed mocktails available. A free, all ages show by local goth rock/dark synth performer BLOOD takes place at 4 p.m.

For more info, check out the Facebook event page here: facebook.com/events/1026068152344024.