Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Celebrating Día De Los Muertos

× Expand Photo by Michael Barera - Wikimedia Commons "Santa Fe All the Way" model train modular layout at Trainfest 2024 The Santa Fe All the Way Modular Layout at Trainfest 2024 at the Baird Center in Milwaukee.

Día de los Muertos at the Mitchell Park Domes

Mitchell Park Domes, 524 Layton Blvd

Friday, October 30

Día de los Muertos, the “Day of the Dead,” is a Mexican holiday that celebrates departed loved ones with colorful decorations, song and dance. Mitchell Park Domes has decorated their Desert Dome to reflect the holiday and have worked with students from the surrounding community to create traditional ofrendas—offerings made in honor of loved ones. Their event on Friday also features a mariachi band, dancers, local food and art vendors, educational programming and hands-on art activities inspired by Día de los Muertos traditions.

The event is 6-9 p.m. Admission is $15 for Domes members or $18 general admission. It’s recommended you buy in advance. Tickets and more info: https://milwaukeedomes.org/events/day-of-the-dead/

Haunted Histories

Milwaukee Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Saturday, October 31

The Whatnot Museum will be set up from12-2 p.m. at this Central Library event to display Victorian death photography and mourning mementos, as well as some items related to Milwaukee paranormal history from the library’s archives in the Art, Music & Recreation Room.

At 1pm, there will be a presentation from the Paranormal Investigators of Milwaukee, who have investigated buildings claimed to be haunted in the Milwaukee area and beyond since 2007. The presentation will be in the Richard E. & Lucile Krug Rare Books Room. The team will be talking through how they conduct an investigation, different types of hauntings, and evidence they’ve found in the field.

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The event is free to attend, but registration is recommended for the presentation. More info here: https://mpl.libnet.info/event/17451494

Halloween Spooktacular 2026

X-Ray Arcade, 5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy.

Saturday, October 31

There’s countless Halloween parties and events this weekend, but if you’re looking for an eerie, goth vibe, why not consult the experts? The Goth Barge/ Subspace DJs are teaming up again for their annual Halloween party at X-Ray Arcade for a night of goth, dark wave, industrial, and more. In addition to a DJ crew that includes Catgoat, DJ Salinger, XdominionX, and Dance Commandr at the helm, there’s a big costume contest that has seen an increasing cash prize pot with a percentage of ticket sales given for first, second, and third.

The show starts at 9 p.m., costume contest at 1 a.m., admission is $15, 18+.

Día de los Muertos Celebration

Zócalo Food Park, 636 S. 6th St.

Sunday, November 1

Zócalo Food Park also has a Día de los Muertos celebration that includes a community ofrenda people are encouraged to contribute to with photos and flowers to remember loved ones. There’s also a market with 14 local vendors, photo ops, special cocktails, and live music from Tlalok Tequila Trio (12-3 p.m.) and Maya Rock (4-6 p.m.). “Celebrate tradition, remember loved ones, and come together for a beautiful day of music, art, and culture,” the event page states.

The event is 12-5 p.m. and free to attend.

Trainfest 2026

November 7-8

Baird Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

“America’s largest operating model railroad show,” will fill the Baird Center with over 250 vendors and 500 tables worth of supplies for model train hobbyists. There will be over 50 operating model train displays of different sizes chugging away, product announcements, clinics on modeling arts like “3-D Printing Billboards” and “Building Your Story Into Your Layout,” and a free riding train for kids.

Tickets start at $15. More info: www.eventcreate.com/e/trainfest-2026-reg