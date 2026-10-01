Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Celebrating October Ghosts

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Illuminating the Dark Tours

Pabst Mansion, 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave.

October 2-31

Eerie and macabre tours abound in October, and the historic Pabst Mansion has a special, candlelit after-hours tour that “explores some of the darker stories and lesser-seen spaces of the Pabst family home,” including stories of loss and mourning that aren’t part of their typical tours, as well as a look at some of the building’s hidden compartments and shadowy corners. It focuses on the history and stories of the mansion but keep your eye open for Captain Frederic Pabst– some people say his ghost still hangs out there.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $13 for Pabst Mansion members, and includes a special souvenir. Tickets and more info can be found at: pabstmansion.com

Riverwest Radio Ghost Walk

October 2-November 1

Various locations

Returning for a third year, the Riverwest Radio Ghost Walk combines the Riverwest neighborhood’s artistic community with some Halloween fun. To participate, you can purchase a booklet from several local businesses that is filled with art and short stories (some fiction, some based on real experiences) and follow a map to 20 neighborhood businesses and homes that have been decorated to correspond with those stories. The proceeds from the booklets and related merch are donated to community station Riverwest Radio (104.1FM) to help cover their operating costs.

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It’s a self-guided tour, and, new this year, you’ll find QR codes to hear audio versions of the stories. A weekly “Ghost Walk Spooky Talk” show airs on Riverwest Radio every Friday in October at 6:30 p.m., with participating writers and artists discussing their work.

More info: riverwestradio.com/product/2026-riverwest-radio-ghost-walk-book

Beet Street Fall Festival

Saturday, October 3

Cactus Club, 2496 S. Wentworth Ave.

A fall festival “celebrating music, food, art and community causes,” the Beet Street Fall Festival takes place outside of Cactus Club and Goodkind and features an outdoor stage, vendors, food trucks, non-profit/ community organization tables, and activities for all-ages. This year Zambian psych rock group WITCH headlines along with LA’s “deviant pop ensemble” Automatic, and Zed Kenzo. An after party inside Cactus Club follows at 7pm.

The event is 1-7 p.m. and free to attend.

Jurassic Quest

October 9-11

Wisconsin State Fair Park (Exposition Center) 8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis

If you’re getting tired of all the ghost stories, there’s also an opportunity this month to see some life-size animatronic prehistoric creatures with Jurassic Quest, an “interactive dinosaur experience.” In addition to the displays featuring dinosaur favorites, there’s hands on features like a fossil dig, a LEGO build area, bounce houses, and other dinosaur related activities.

General admission starts at $26 plus fees. Tickets and more info at: www.jurassicquest.com/events/87PTVS

Studio Sundays: Día de los Muertos

Sunday, October 11

Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Dr.

An afternoon of activities will explore the meaning of some of the symbols of Día de los Muertos, the Mexican Day of the Dead that celebrates those who have passed on in late October and early November. You’ll be able to create “colorful, hands-on projects with artists Isa Castro, Rodrigo Carapia, and Walkers Point Center for the Arts. There will be music and dance performances by the Latino Arts Strings Program and Ometochtli Mexican Folk Dance. There’s also a Community Ofrenda created by Mexican Folk Art Collective artists Gabriela Marván and Yesica Coria that people can contribute to. An ofrenda is special display created in remembrance of the deceased.

The event is 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. and free with museum admission/ free to members. More info: www.mam.org/events/event/dia-de-los-muertos