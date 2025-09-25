Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Celebrating Punk Poster Art, Ghosts, Typewriters, Comedy and Horror

× Expand Photo Via Milwaukee Comedy Festival - Facebook Milwaukee Comedy Festival

Gig’s Up: 50 Years of Milwaukee Punk Poster Art

Real Tinsel Gallery

1013 W Historic Mitchell St

September 26- December 31

A retrospect of local punk rock flyer art from the last 50 years, see poster designs from throughout the decades by artists like Eric Von Munz, James Kloiber, Francisco Ramirez, John Hill, and others. Some of the bands featured became well known, like the Violent Femmes and Die Kreuzen, others are a faded Milwaukee memory, like a weather worn 8.5 x 11 sheet of paper adhered to a telephone pole with rusty staples.

Some panel discussions will happen at the Real Tinsel Gallery to tie into the show, starting with one opening night (September 26) titled “Nightclubbing—Tales from Milwaukee Clubs and Concerts” at 6 p.m., followed by a performance from Eric Blowtorch.

The show is free to attend. More info here: realtinsel.com

Riverwest Radio Ghost Walk

September 26-October 31

For the second year, a special interactive walking tour taps into Riverwest’s creativity to raise money for Riverwest Radio. Local writers and artists collaborate on a zine-style publication that contains ghost stories and art to accompany them from local writers and artists. The booklet can be bought at several Riverwest businesses for $10 and includes a map to homes and businesses that have decorated their spaces to correspond with the stories. People can then read the stories and see the related decoration display at their own leisure. A “Ghost Walk Spooky Talk” show on Riverwest Radio Sundays at 6pm through October 28 features the participating writers and artists.

More info: riverwestradio.com

QWERTYFEST MKE

Various locations

October 3-5

A festival dedicated to the Milwaukee invention of the typewriter (your Madcap MKE Calendar author is one of the co-organizers), QWERTYFEST MKE returns for a third year. Friday, Oct. 3 has a Typewriter Ball at Turner Hall with typing stations, vendors, and performances by Nineteen Thirteen and the Boston Typewriter Orchestra. On Saturday, there are workshops and presentations at Central Library, a “Voices of the Animal Kingdom” performance at Interchange Theater and an “Extra! Extra!” after party at the Newsroom Pub. Sunday closes with a “QWERTY Journey” tour at Forest Home Cemetery followed by a “Typewriter Brunch n’ Bowl” at Falcon Bowl, with performances by Bitch Creek and microplastique. It’s an entertaining weekend for typewriter aficionados as well as those just curious to try one out.

The events are a mix of free and ticketed events. See a full schedule and tickets here: qwertyfest.com

Port of Fear Film Fest

Kemper Center

6501 Third Ave, Kenosha

October 3-4

A growing horror genre focused film fest in Kenosha, Port of Fear features horror, sci-fi, fantasy and thrillers, both feature films and collections of film shorts. There’s a “Spooky Market” with dozens of appropriately themed vendors, and special guests like Brinke Stevens, a scream queen who has starred in films like The Slumber Party Massacre (1982).

You can find a schedule and more info at: portoffearff.com

Milwaukee Comedy Fest

Various locations

October 6-12

Celebrating their 20th anniversary, Milwaukee Comedy Fest has kept our fair and funny city on the map. This year headliners include Patton Oswalt, SNL’s Punkie Johnson, Aparna Nancherla and Sean Patton. The fest starts with a comedy Roast of Milwaukee and continues over the next week, ending with a Sunday Fun Day and Closing Night events on Oct. 12. That’s six laugh-filled days for these dark times.

Ticket options vary, more info at: mkecomedyfest.com