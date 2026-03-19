Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Celebrating Puppets, Games, Dioramas, and More

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World Puppetry Day

March 20-21

Various locations

The puppetry arts have some dedicated practitioners in Milwaukee, one of the more off-the-wall troupes is the Full Frontal Püppetry group, taking a two-day tour to perform a new show at Amorphic Brewing (3700 N. Fratney St.) on March 20 and Best Place (917 W. Juneau Ave.) on March 21. The show is to celebrate World Puppetry Day on the 21st, a date designed to promote and recognize the art form. In this group’s case, the art is a punk rock, crass, puppet slapstick bit of fun.

Both shows start at 7 p.m. and are $20 cash at the door.

Dorian Gray Art Show

Saturday, March 21

58 Below, 504 58th St., Kenosha

For 42 years, this art and music showcase has been hosted by Dale Wamboldt, better known as Kenosha horror host Dr. Destruction, the namesake of “Dr. Destruction’s Crimson Theatre,” which you can catch on Kenosha Community Media Channel 14. Wamboldt, who creates eerie paintings inspired by classic horror, will be tabling along with other artists, and there is a music line-up that includes She Controls Me and Distant Eye.

The show is at 7 p.m. and free to attend.

Adepticon

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March 25-29

Baird Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

After moving to Milwaukee last year, this convention that focuses on tabletop wargaming (like the popular Warhammer 40k) is expected to draw over 12,000 gamers to Downtown Milwaukee. There will be hundreds of game tournaments, demos and seminars featuring guest game designers and writers. Although there’s a fee to sign up for tournaments, the convention’s vendor floor is free, making it a good place to check out a wide range of games. Old Guard Games (3132 N. Downer Ave.) will have special in-store guests and a free shuttle bus that loops between the store and the Baird Center.

For more information, including a schedule, see: adepticon.org

Themed RMS Titanic First-Class Dinner

Saturday, March 28

North Hills Country Club. N73W13430 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls

Cocktails and a six-course meal recreating the last first-class dinner served aboard the ill-fated HMS Titanic in Menomonee Falls has a goal to raise funds for maintenance and improvements at Old Falls Village Park. Enjoy champagne, a stringed quartet, and actors portraying some of the famous Titanic passengers. There will be a silent auction and “Titanic artifacts that bring the era to life.” Attendees are “encouraged to dress in period costumes or formal attire appropriate for First-Class passengers.”

Dinner tickets are $130 solo or $245 per couple. More info and tickets: www.oldfallsvillagepark.org/titanic

2026 Diorama-Rama

Tuesday, March 31

Milwaukee Public Museum, 880 W. Wells St.

National Diorama Month’s March diorama contest returns for the tenth year and will take place in a special location– the Milwaukee Public Museum, for their last year of existence before becoming history. With a theme of “Dioramas Revisited, Reinvented, Reimagined,” participants were asked to find inspiration and put their own spin on the classic dioramas in MPM, where the “Milwaukee style” of immersive dioramas originated. Attendees can vote on their favorite diorama entrants and half of the admission cost will be donated to the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts.

The show is 6-8:30 p.m., adult admission is $10, children 13 and under are $5, you can buy tickets here: https://mpm.ticketapp.org/portal/product/139/event/90ad7ceb-8f5a-481d-96f8-56ed7cab3c75