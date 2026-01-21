Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Dungeon Cocktails (and a shot of Malört)

× Expand Photo via Dungeon Cocktail Experience - Facebook Dungeon Cocktail Experience Dungeon Cocktail Experience

Dungeon Cocktail Experience

January 23-24

Dresden Castle

3775 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy

A dungeon master will lead a group of improv actors and a live musical bard in an “immersive comedy event inspired by Dungeons & Dragons,” that works by “blending live improv comedy, fantasy storytelling, music, and themed cocktails.” The venue, Cudahy’s Dresden Castle will be “transformed into a candle-lit fantasy tavern” where attendees can get themed drinks (including mocktails options), along with “plenty of controlled chaos.”

The show is 21+, with several showtimes. Tickets start at $50 and are available here: feverup.com/m/519635

HotMess Sports Milwaukee: Dodgeball Free Open Play

Sunday, January 25

Zao MKE Church

2319 E. Kenwood Blvd

This dodgeball session is more friendly in nature than you might remember from the school gymnasium. Presented by “your host for LGBTQ+ sports,” HotMess Sports facilitates free open play sessions of dodgeball. If you enjoy the experience, you can register for their dodgeball season, which starts on February 8. HotMess Sports also hosts sand volleyball and kickball leagues in warmer weather. They say the sports are a chance to “get active, have fun, and meet new people. Come with a group of friends or come solo and meet new friends. Everyone is welcome!”

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

You can sign up for the Jan. 25 session here: https://hotmesssports.sportngin.com/register/form/672790839 More info on HotMess Sports: HotMessSports.com

Polka & Pierogi Open House

Tuesday, January 27

Wilson Commons

1400 W. Sonata Drive

An open house at the Wilson Commons (a senior living facility) includes live polka music paired with pierogis, a Polish dumpling favorite. There’s a pierogi crafting demonstration at 2:10 p.m. followed by music and tours of the facility.

The event is free, but you need to RSVP by January 23 here: capricommunities.com/wilsoncommonsevents/polka-pierogies

Malört Night

Saturday, January 31

Boone & Crockett

818 S. Water St.

Some people love it, some people love to hate it. Let’s just say Malört, a product of Chicago with strong notes of anise and wormwood (malört translates as “moth herb,” the Swedish word for wormwood) is an acquired taste. If taking a shot (it’s hard to imagine sipping on the stuff) is your jam, then Boone & Crockett has a special Malört Night with drink specials and raffle prizes. A birthday show for local musician (and Malört fan) Ryan McNealy, the music line-up for the night includes Tlalok, RJ Ziebarth, TRIPTYCH, Blind Hill, Torcado, Shell Bells, and Speakeasy Johnsons.

The show is 21+, starts at 6 p.m., and is free to attend.

Right in the Eye: Live Movie-Concert of George Méliès Films

Saturday, January 31

Oriental Theatre

2230 N. Farwell Ave.

A live music accompaniment to 12 short films by George Méliès, the pioneering French filmmaker who made innovative use of special effects in films like his pathfinding A Trip to the Moon (1902). A multi-layered score will be performed by three musicians on a wide range of instruments, including piano, percussion, guitar and “unique oddities like the aquaphone, theremin, and even plastic take-out lids” to create a soundtrack that “evokes the technical wizardry and playful creativity” that defined Méliès’ work.

There are two screenings, at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 ($15 12 and under) and can be found here: https://mkefilm.org/films/69459193a9fb3a42aed4908c/