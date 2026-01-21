Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Dungeon Cocktails (and a shot of Malört)

Photo via Dungeon Cocktail Experience - Facebook
Dungeon Cocktail Experience
- January 23-24
- Dresden Castle
- 3775 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy
A dungeon master will lead a group of improv actors and a live musical bard in an “immersive comedy event inspired by Dungeons & Dragons,” that works by “blending live improv comedy, fantasy storytelling, music, and themed cocktails.” The venue, Cudahy’s Dresden Castle will be “transformed into a candle-lit fantasy tavern” where attendees can get themed drinks (including mocktails options), along with “plenty of controlled chaos.”
The show is 21+, with several showtimes. Tickets start at $50 and are available here: feverup.com/m/519635
HotMess Sports Milwaukee: Dodgeball Free Open Play
- Sunday, January 25
- Zao MKE Church
- 2319 E. Kenwood Blvd
This dodgeball session is more friendly in nature than you might remember from the school gymnasium. Presented by “your host for LGBTQ+ sports,” HotMess Sports facilitates free open play sessions of dodgeball. If you enjoy the experience, you can register for their dodgeball season, which starts on February 8. HotMess Sports also hosts sand volleyball and kickball leagues in warmer weather. They say the sports are a chance to “get active, have fun, and meet new people. Come with a group of friends or come solo and meet new friends. Everyone is welcome!”
You can sign up for the Jan. 25 session here: https://hotmesssports.sportngin.com/register/form/672790839 More info on HotMess Sports: HotMessSports.com
Polka & Pierogi Open House
- Tuesday, January 27
- Wilson Commons
- 1400 W. Sonata Drive
An open house at the Wilson Commons (a senior living facility) includes live polka music paired with pierogis, a Polish dumpling favorite. There’s a pierogi crafting demonstration at 2:10 p.m. followed by music and tours of the facility.
The event is free, but you need to RSVP by January 23 here: capricommunities.com/wilsoncommonsevents/polka-pierogies
Malört Night
- Saturday, January 31
- Boone & Crockett
- 818 S. Water St.
Some people love it, some people love to hate it. Let’s just say Malört, a product of Chicago with strong notes of anise and wormwood (malört translates as “moth herb,” the Swedish word for wormwood) is an acquired taste. If taking a shot (it’s hard to imagine sipping on the stuff) is your jam, then Boone & Crockett has a special Malört Night with drink specials and raffle prizes. A birthday show for local musician (and Malört fan) Ryan McNealy, the music line-up for the night includes Tlalok, RJ Ziebarth, TRIPTYCH, Blind Hill, Torcado, Shell Bells, and Speakeasy Johnsons.
The show is 21+, starts at 6 p.m., and is free to attend.
Right in the Eye: Live Movie-Concert of George Méliès Films
- Saturday, January 31
- Oriental Theatre
- 2230 N. Farwell Ave.
A live music accompaniment to 12 short films by George Méliès, the pioneering French filmmaker who made innovative use of special effects in films like his pathfinding A Trip to the Moon (1902). A multi-layered score will be performed by three musicians on a wide range of instruments, including piano, percussion, guitar and “unique oddities like the aquaphone, theremin, and even plastic take-out lids” to create a soundtrack that “evokes the technical wizardry and playful creativity” that defined Méliès’ work.
There are two screenings, at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 ($15 12 and under) and can be found here: https://mkefilm.org/films/69459193a9fb3a42aed4908c/