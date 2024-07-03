Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Earth Bids a Fond Farewell to Ratbatspider

× Expand Terrestrial Locomotion banner

Terrestrial Locomotion

Sunday, July 7

Canni Hemp Company

810 S. Fifth St.

This “spiritual arts expo” is presented by Tarot D’Amore and Connection Dance has vendors specializing in tarot, astrology, mediumship, reiki, crystals and more. There’s free tarot (at 1:30 p.m.) and Neo Zouk dance (3:30 p.m.) lessons. It takes place at Canni Hemp Co., which specializes in hemp and CBD products.

The event runs 1 - 5 p.m. and is free.

ArtBlaze on the Beach

Wednesday, July 10

Bradford Beach

2400 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive

This new, family-friendly art event is produced Joy Engine, a non-profit public art organization, with a goal to celebrate “community, creativity and connection.” There will be interactive art, local artisans and vendors, sand sculpting, yoga, s’mores around the bonfire and inflatable art by FuzzPop Workshop.

The event premieres at Bradford Beach on July 10, returning there again August 21. It also happens further down the shoreline July 31 and August 7 at Southshore Beach. There’s live music at each, with July 10’s installment featuring Trapper Schoepp, Roxie Beane, Your Move MKE, Wave Chapelle, and DJs E-Rich, D-ON, and Shortstyle.

The event goes 3 - 10 p.m. and is free. More info at joyengine.org/artblaze.

Milwaukee Mudfest

Saturday, July 13

Promises,

734 S. 6th St.

Presented by Zig Zag Sex Mag and MudQueens of Chicago, Milwaukee Mudfest looks to be a loud, messy and action packed evening. There’s music by Poison Hand, Totally Cashed, Mother Fortune, Vang! and The Cult of Nasty. Over 20 mud wrestlers from Milwaukee and Chicago will slosh and grapple their way to winning the “Milwaukee’s Best Champion Belt.” The wrestling is facilitated by the Chicago Mud Queens, who have been bringing their show to rock bars since 2003.

The event starts at 5 p.m. Admission is $15.

Gonzo! Block Party Vol. 1

Saturday, July 13

Retrospekt

811 E. Vienna Ave.

Dr. Hunter S. Thompson is credited with creating “gonzo journalism,” a technique where Thompson and his drug-fueled antics often became part of the stories he was pursuing. A new music journalism collective, Gonzo!, has tapped into the good Doctor’s spirit. They’ve created a new event called Block Party, “a concert series that was created to build a bridge between Milwaukee’s businesses, neighborhoods, and local music.” Rat Bath, NilexNile, North Warren, be3e and Bdwthr will perform.

This Block Party anchors around Retrospekt, a business that refurbishes vintage technology like typewriters and Polaroid cameras and Gathering Place, where you probably won’t be able to pick up “two bags of grass, seventy-five pellets of mescaline, five sheets of high-powered blotter acid, a salt shaker half full of cocaine, and a whole galaxy of multi-colored uppers, downers, screamers, laughers,” but you can get a freshly made beer and something to eat at their Food Truck Rally (4-8 .m.) which coincides with the event.The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 advance/ $15 at the door, available here: eventbrite.com/e/gonzo-block-party-vol-1-tickets-896706321747.

The Final Ratbatspider Show

Saturday, July 13

Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Hall

1920 S. 37th St.

For the past 11 years, a band claiming to have Martian origins have been the kings of local horrorpunk. Ratbatspider’s repertoire of fast, blistering songs about strange monsters and other eerie topics is in the tradition of The Misfits, releasing albums like Dawn of the Chupacoctopus. The band has decided to call it a day because they’ve been “summoned back to Mars by our respective tribes” but they are playing a final sendoff show at Kochanski’s. They’ll be selling off their band merch and bands Scratch 45 and Slaughter Party are opening.

Doors at 8:30 p.m., show at 9:30, admission is $5.