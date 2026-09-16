Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Fall Fests Are Here

× Expand Photo via Visit Milwaukee Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival in Cedarburg, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Moth StorySLAM: NINE TO FIVE

Friday, September 18

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., 224 W. Bruce St.

The Moth is an open-mic storytelling competition, with a dedicated following here in Milwaukee. The group regularly hosts “StorySLAMS” with various themes, the latest paying some tribute to the recently departed Dolly Parton’s famous tune about “what a way to make a livin.’”

Entrants are challenged to tell a five-minute story that can range from “First jobs and corporate climbing. Dream gigs, survival works, side hustles. Water cooler gossip, awkward HR meetings. Burning the midnight oil or goofing off on the company dime,” as just some of the possibilities storytellers are encouraged to dig into.

General admission tickets are $18, doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8. More info and tickets at: www.themoth.org

Happy Fun Time Music 2 Year Anniversary

Friday, September 18

Red Maple MKE, 100 W. Maple St.

K-Pop music fans have a monthly night at Red Maple dedicated to the genre with their “Happy Fun Time Music” series. To celebrate their 2-year anniversary, you’ll have a chance to “hear all generations of K-pop including over 30 new releases this month.” Red Maple will be offering a cherry blossom drink special, free samples of Hi-Chew candy and Konbini bubble gum, free bubble blowers and glow sticks (while supplies last), and two prize giveaways.

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The event is 8 p.m.-midnight, 21plus, no cover.

Cedarburg Harvest & Wine Festival

September 19-20

Various locations

Fall festivals are starting up and this two-day event in downtown Cedarburg features all your autumnal classics. You’ll find “Arts on the Avenue, a makers market, family friendly activities, live music, a food court and trucks, libations, local boutiques, downtown merchants and restaurants, pumpkin activities, and local farm delights.” Some of the activities include karaoke, a glass blowing workshop, grape stomp competitions, pumpkin carving, and a “Giant Pumpkin Regatta” on Sunday, where you can “watch skippers paddle their carved, hollowed-out 700-pound pumpkins across Cedar Creek to win money for a charity of their choice.”

The festival is Sept. 19, 10 a.m.- 6.p.m (main stage until 9 p.m.) and Sept. 20, 10 a.m.- 5p.m. Admission is free. More info: www.cedarburgfestivals.org/wineandharvest

Walker’s Point Makers Market and Bar Hop

Sunday, September 20

Various locations

A trifecta of venues is participating in this sprawling maker’s market: Mobcraft Beer, Indeed Brewing Company, and Great Lakes Distillery. Between them, there will be about 50 vendors with handmade items like “jewelry, knit goods, home decor, art prints, soap, candles, etc.” It’s a family-friendly event, but drinks will be available at all three locations.

The event is 12-5 p.m. and free to attend.

World Oddities Expo

Sept. 26-27

Baird Center, Exhibit Hall A, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

This is a big travelling show stopping again in Milwaukee and features a wide range of the bizarre– from strange taxidermy to weird art to some items that defy explanation. For additional fees, you can sign up to take a workshop on things like creating a diorama terrarium, owl pellet dissection, butterfly pinning, and rat skeleton articulation. In addition to the vendors and workshops, there’s a sideshow-style display and live performers.

Tickets start at $25 and can be found here: https://worldodditiesexpo.com/milwaukee-wi/