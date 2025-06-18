Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Freak Show and Wild Ones

× Expand Photo via Blush Weddings and Events MKE Books and Beers MKE Books and Beers at The Beer Garden in the Deer District

Friday Night Freak Show: Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Friday, June 20

Oriental Theatre MKE

2230 N. Farwell Ave.

WMSE’s long running Friday Night Freak Show has screened every cult classic imaginable. They return this month with 2001’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch, written and directed by John Cameron Mitchell. The event info describes the film as follows:

“Follow Hedwig, a genderqueer East German rock singer with a botched operation and a band of misfits, as she tears down the fourth wall– and possibly your emotional defenses– in a fierce, funny, and deeply moving quest for love, identity, and the perfect power ballad.” WMSE’s DJ Dennis Clarke will play a set before the screening.

Doors at 6:30 p.m., film starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $11-$13 and can be found here: mkefilm.org/oriental-theatre/events/wmse-presents-friday-night-freak-show-hedwig-and-t

Wild Ones Vintage Motorcycle Rally

Saturday, June 21

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W. Canal St.

This antique motorcycle ride in show features lots of classic bikes, as well as food, drink, and a performance by country western swing band The Ramblin’ Kind. The event goes 10 a.m.-3 p.m. If you like lowriders, the Lolo Blvd Custom Car & Bike Show is happening at the museum the following day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., a celebration of “automotive artistry.”

Both events are free to attend.

Repair Cafe

Saturday, June 21

South Milwaukee Library

1907 10th Ave., South Milwaukee

In a disposable, wasteful culture it’s refreshing to see things pop up like the Repair Cafe. Residents of South Milwaukee and the Friends of the South Milwaukee Library have come together to set up a day as an “initiative that promotes repair as an alternative to tossing things out.” Bring in broken items and a team of volunteers will take a look at it to try to fix it for you. Coffee and tea will be available. Are you handy yourself? Repair Cafe is looking for volunteers to help, especially those with repair skills for bicycles, clothing/ textiles, electrical appliances, and furniture/wooden items. E-mail: southmilwaukeerepaircafe@gmail.com

The event is free and is open 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

MKE Books & Beers

Tuesday, June 24

The Beer Garden (Deer District)

1133 N. Old World Third St.

A celebration of books in the Deer District, MKE Books & Beers has a “Summer Tip-off” event at The Beer Garden that will feature about 20 “small businesses focused on books, reading, and book-themed merch,” an opportunity to stock up on summer reading while having a brew if you’re inclined. The event returns on July 15 with a “Books & Buddies” theme with a focus on children’s books and a “Summer’s Last Call” event August 26, a “big end-of-summer book drive.”

The event runs 4:30-9 p.m. and is free to attend.

Makers Market

Sunday, June 29

West Allis Farmers Market

6501 W. National Ave.

Presented by Oniomania, a gift shop in West Allis, this market will feature about 35 local crafters who will be selling art, jewelry, pottery, candles, soaps and more. There will also be over 15 food and drink vendors offering everything from BBQ to craft beer to sweets, as well as live music.

The market is noon-4 p.m. and free to attend.