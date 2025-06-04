Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Full Moon Yoga, Bad Moon Saloon Carnival

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Highland Games - Facebook Volunteers - Milwaukee Highland Games Volunteers smile for a photo at the Milwaukee Highland Games

Milwaukee Highland Games

Saturday, June 8

Croatian Park

9100 S. 76th St., Franklin

A celebration of Scottish culture, the Highland Games features bagpipe bands, highland and other traditional dancing, a working sheepdogs demonstration, Scottish cuisine (there’s even a haggis taco eating contest) and an activity area for children. The biggest and brawniest spectacle of the event is the games themselves—traditional Scottish challenges like the light and heavy Scottish hammer throw contest categories, or the caber toss, which is essentially lifting up and tossing a giant pole.

The festival gates open at 9 a.m., with the last scheduled event at 5 p.m., general admission is $15. More info: milwaukeehighlandgames.org

Full Moon Yoga and Soundbath on the Beach

Sunday, June 8

Bay View Park

3120 S. Superior St., St. Francis

With some decent weather finally upon us, it’s time to find inspiration outdoors. MKE Yoga Social has created a yoga and soundbath series at Bay View Park (in St. Francis) on the beach that syncs up with the full moon. The session starts with an all-levels lunar sequence yoga flow led by Jessica Hope, followed by a soundbath guided by Adagio Sound Healing Therapy. The full moon session returns July 11, August 8, and September 7.

Check in is at 6 p.m., tickets are $45 are can be found here: app.fitdegree.com/t/dashboard/registrables/3416014

One Trick Pony Vintage Carnival

Sunday, June 8

Bad Moon Saloon

4035 S. Clement Ave.

One Trick Pony is a quarterly pop-up flea market, and their next event is carnival themed. Expect to find over 50 vintage and handmade vendors, vintage style carnival games, a cake walk to benefit The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, DJs, a bounce house “for the kiddos” and drinks served by Bad Moon Saloon.

The event runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and has a $5 admission.

K-pop Lights

Thursday, June 12

Vivarium

1816 N. Farwell Ave.

Korean Pop (or K-pop) has developed a sizeable following here in America. Although there’s not a lot of shows geared toward this genre in Milwaukee, local fans now have a night dedicated to “turn up the volume and light up the dance floor” with K-pop Lights, an all-ages event for everyone, whether “a seasoned stan or just curious.” DJ Dorian Westwood will be spinning songs by BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, ITZY and other K-pop favorites.

Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $13 plus fees and can be found here: pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/kpop-lights-2025

Brett Daniels: Pure Magic

June 14-August 30

Broadway Theatre Center

158 N. Broadway

Las Vegas World Champion Brett Daniels, a Milwaukee native, returns here for the first time in decades with a new show taking up residency at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre every Saturday this summer. The illusionist has developed an award-winning career performing in Vegas, on network shows like NBC’s “World’s Greatest Magic,” and at venues as far away as the Sydney Opera House. Here, he will perform a more intimate show.

“After a career performing some of the most original large-scale illusions known to the craft, Brett now promises to bring that same dedication to a new show comprised of pure sleight-of-hand, magnificent free-flying birds, mind-bending mentalism, and original stage magic mysteries,” his show description reads.

The performances are every Saturday June 14-August 30 at 4 p.m. Tickets range from $31.98-$42.77 and can be bought here: cart.broadwaytheatrecenter.com/overview/brett-daniels